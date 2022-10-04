UTEP volleyball’s Lovesee, Pustahija honored by Conference USA

DALLAS – Torrance Lovesee and Sara Pustahija earned UTEP’s sixth Conference USA Volleyball Player of the Week honors of the 2022 season on Monday.

Lovesee repeated as Offensive Player of the Week award after posting a team-high 23 kills over eight sets this weekend in back-to-back wins for the Miners. On Friday as the Miners swept Louisiana Tech, Lovesee recorded nine kills while hitting a personal best .727, and along with two aces and two blocks.

On Sunday, UTEP rallied past North Texas in a five-set victory where she recorded 14 kills while hitting .357. Overall, Lovesee ranked first on the team in kills, attack percentage with .462 and points with 27.

Pustahija earned her second C-USA Freshman of the Week award after her performance was influential in the Miner’s success with a pair of wins this weekend. On Friday, against Louisiana Tech she recorded nine kills and achieved a personal best hitting percentage of .571.

On Sunday, Pustahija recorded seven kills and achieved another career-high of six blocks that aided in UTEP’s five-set victory over North Texas. Overall, she put up 16 kills, six blocks and 20.0 points for the Miners.

UTEP returns to action as it hosts No. 22 Rice on Oct. 8.

