ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Sheriff encourages schools to communicate possible threats, says 'you're not bothering us'

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmLIC_0iKlJQsN00

PONTIAC (WWJ) – In what was billed as a first-ever of its kind summit on school safety, Oakland County law enforcement and school officials gathered in Pontiac Monday to discuss how they can prevent another potential tragedy like what happened last November in Oxford.

All public and private schools across the county were invited to the event at United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex, where Sheriff Mike Bouchard shared an important message: “you’re not bothering us.”

Bouchard encouraged school officials to communicate any concerns when it comes to potential safety issues, insisting that doing so would not be a burden to police.

“Call law enforcement. We’d rather be involved and work through something and determine it’s nothing to be concerned about, or maybe it’s something we need to be aware of and that person needs some assistance and we’ll connect with our mental health community, or it needs immediate intervention, and we’re gonna do that.” Bouchard told reporters after the summit, which was closed to the media.

Attendees heard from experts on school safety, prevention, school and community issues and law enforcement and mental health resources to discuss various strategies about building safety.

The goal was to learn from the mass shooting tragedy at Oxford High School. Bouchard says districts should not hesitate to get law enforcement involved in their plans on a number of levels.

“If they’re not training with their local law enforcement as of yet, they need to,” Bouchard said.

Collaboration between police and schools does two things, Bouchard said – it lets schools “be better prepared for a situation and it helps familiarize them with each other.”

He says it also helps local law enforcement become more familiar with school buildings, from the layout to entrances and other facilities.

The summit comes a little over 10 months since the shooting at Oxford High School, which claimed the lives of four students – Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling and Tate Myre – and injured six other students and a teacher.

Many Metro Detroit schools have dealt with so-called copycat threats in the months since the tragedy, with dozens of teens facing charges.

Comments / 2

Related
whmi.com

15-Year-Old Student In Custody For School Threat

Police say a student was taken into custody for making a threat at South Lyon East High School. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old sophomore at the high school was identified by detectives and school officials as the person responsible for writing and reporting a threat, which closed the school Tuesday. The student, who lives in Wixom, was ordered held in Oakland County Children’s Village by Juvenile Court Referee Karla Mallett. A hearing for the student is set for Thursday.
WIXOM, MI
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone

A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

South Lyon East student in custody after writing, reporting threat against high school

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old student at South Lyon East High School is in custody after making a threat against the school Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the sophomore from Wixom wrote a threat against the school on a bathroom wall, then reported it around 8:30 a.m. Classes continued, but this threat prompted a lockdown until students were released at about 2 p.m.
SOUTH LYON, MI
WLNS

Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he’s been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made. The assault didn’t appear […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Safety#Oakland County Sheriff#Oxford High School
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism

DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

White Lake toddler battling cancer gets his own police, fire parade

When you're a toddler battling cancer, you could use some superheroes in your corner. That's what Archer Bradshaw, 3, of White Lake Township, got Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, along with White Lake Township police and fire departments as well as several other agencies, coordinated a special parade of patrol vehicles outside Bradshaw's home. Archer, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, loves emergency cars.
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility

A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight

OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Northville Police announce the name of their new support puppy

The Northville Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max. After inviting the public to submit names for the support dog in-training, the department received over 600 suggestions via social media and email. The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said...
NORTHVILLE, MI
candgnews.com

Oakland University police investigate 2 assaults

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland University Police Department is investigating a domestic violence/aggravated assault incident reported to have occurred at 10:26 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The victim was assaulted by the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, as she walked toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall. The...
ROCHESTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy