UP’s Health and Counseling Center welcomes new director of student wellness and sees major structural changes

Read full article on original website
Related
upbeacon.com
From position changes to research, UP’s English department makes adjustments for upcoming school year
With the new school year comes new beginnings, especially for the faculty and administration on the Bluff. The English department is just one of the latest departments on campus to undergo changes. As English professors are stepping up into new roles they shared their excitement with The Beacon. DR. SWIDZINSKI:...
upbeacon.com
Reading between the lines: There is more to the Clark Library than books
Clark Library offers a variety of resources to students to get them through their study sessions and more. Late nights in the library are a typical college experience. Using it to cram before an exam or study with friends is a common use of the space, but Clark Library has more to offer than you might think.
upbeacon.com
CPB embraces “universal” theme for upcoming dance
This year's CPB dance is Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets will be on sale through Oct. 6. Get ready to blast off for this year’s Campus Program Board (UPCPB) “Chaos in the Cosmos" dance on Oct. 7. Students are encouraged to wear glitter, holographic outfits and space buns for an out-of-this-world experience from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Left Bank Annex.
Comments / 0