Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Redistricting happens every ten years with the growing populations in each county. New district lines can affect civic duties for all residents, like voting or running for a potential office. The Jones County Board of Supervisors and Charles & Clark Associates project engineer, Daniel Russom,...
The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lawsuit over alleged contamination from Jones Co. oil well
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New data in federal court filings allege soil and groundwater contamination at a Jones County property that was once an oilfield wastewater disposal well. The family living next door, Marlan and Deidra Baucum, said they believe unsafe practices at the site led to Deidra’s cancer....
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church security training
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Church is a place to worship for many people, but what happens if there is an unwelcome visitor?. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is now offering security training for any church that needs or wants extra protection. “Already year to date in 2022, we’ve...
Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
Forrest Co. Sheriff hosts National Night Out events
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new group of men and women swore to protect the city of Hattiesburg and its citizens this morning at the Hattiesburg Police Department’s training academy graduation. The seven men and women now wearing the black and blue as part of Recruit Class 40 took...
Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel. The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to...
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42. This bridge runs over Tallahala Creek and connects Perry County to Forrest County. “That bridge was built in 1948, so...
SPECIAL REPORT: Jones Co. woman alleges oil well contamination caused cancer
City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects
Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Judge Tony Mozingo held a press conference to announce he is stepping down as the 15th Circuit Court Judge in Lamar County and will become the new executive director of Homes of Hope for Children. The press conference was held on Tuesday at 3 p.m....
3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 23 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Laurel earlier this week during a pair of traffic stops and a raid of a residence. During a traffic stop Monday, Officer Tammie Myers discovered about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle driven by Jeffery Patterson, 42, Mt. Olive.
