Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Redistricting happens every ten years with the growing populations in each county. New district lines can affect civic duties for all residents, like voting or running for a potential office. The Jones County Board of Supervisors and Charles & Clark Associates project engineer, Daniel Russom,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Special Report: Laurel Oil Well

LAUREL, MS
County
Jones County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival

SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope

LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events

SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. Sheriff hosts National Night Out events

FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new group of men and women swore to protect the city of Hattiesburg and its citizens this morning at the Hattiesburg Police Department’s training academy graduation. The seven men and women now wearing the black and blue as part of Recruit Class 40 took...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Miss. PSC chairman to re-approve DE Fastlink as ECT

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell is signing documents of re-approval designating Dixie Electric Power Association/ DE Fastlink as an Eligible Telecommunication Carrier at the Dixie EPA headquarters in Laurel. The MPSC is responsible for designating Mississippi electric cooperatives as ETCs in order for them to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project

HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42. This bridge runs over Tallahala Creek and connects Perry County to Forrest County. “That bridge was built in 1948, so...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects

HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Power is restored at USM after campus-wide blackout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a squirrely afternoon, power has been restored to the University of Southern Mississippi. Students and staff received an ‘Eagle Alert’ of a campus-wide power outage, canceling all non-essential operations for the day. “A squirrel came in contact with a live circuit in the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 23 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Laurel earlier this week during a pair of traffic stops and a raid of a residence. During a traffic stop Monday, Officer Tammie Myers discovered about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle driven by Jeffery Patterson, 42, Mt. Olive.
LAUREL, MS

