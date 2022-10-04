ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are say that a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault has been located.Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.Police identified the victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and say that she was located Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the leg.Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.According to WCCO's David Schuman, police have someone in custody who they believe to have been the shooter.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO