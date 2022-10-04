Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Related
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
So yeah, Metallica covered a Slayer song once and there’s footage to prove it
Watch Metallica cover Slayer’s Raining Blood live in their rehearsal room
NME
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL・
Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of ‘Tubular Bells’ Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)
Tubular Bells, Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year. To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy-narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsNetflix's Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader...
Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Said 1 Beatles Song Convinced Him ‘Anything Was Possible’
Oasis' Noel Gallagher said one of The Beatles' songs made him think anything was possible whereas Nirvana songs reminded him of the horrors of life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem Blow Up in ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Doc Trailer
“Sounding good and having a good time.” On Thursday, Utopia released the trailer for Meet Me in the Bathroom, an upcoming Showtime documentary inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, about the wild alt-rock music scene that blew up in New York City in the early 2000s. “People went crazy for it,” says one voice in the trailer. “Suddenly, there were events everywhere. It all happened so fast,” adds another. The documentary captures the rise of bands including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars. “Being a...
Inside Which Ozzy Osbourne ‘The Dirt’ Moments Were Real — and Which Were Exaggerated
Ozzy Osbourne has done a lot of outrageous things in his time, but 'The Dirt' exaggerated them a bit. Here's the truth about his antics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Ringo Starr Once Described Why ‘Rain’ Was 1 of The Beatles ‘Weird Tracks’
Ringo Starr said the B-side "Rain" was one of the Beatles’ weird tracks for one reason.
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction
Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. “Part of the...
Comments / 0