Stereogum

BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of ‘Tubular Bells’ Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)

Tubular Bells, Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year. To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy-narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsNetflix's Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert

The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem Blow Up in ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Doc Trailer

“Sounding good and having a good time.” On Thursday, Utopia released the trailer for Meet Me in the Bathroom, an upcoming Showtime documentary inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, about the wild alt-rock music scene that blew up in New York City in the early 2000s. “People went crazy for it,” says one voice in the trailer. “Suddenly, there were events everywhere. It all happened so fast,” adds another. The documentary captures the rise of bands including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars. “Being a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)

In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
MUSIC
The Independent

Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction

Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. “Part of the...
MOVIES

