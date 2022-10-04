ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Taste of Turkey Creek brings you BBQ, Bourbon, and Bacon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pinnacle at Turkey Creek will host Taste of Turkey Creek a celebration of local flavors that will go to benefit the Pat Summit Foundation. If you want to experience the great flavors to be found in Turkey Creek than Pinnacle has just the event for you. October 8th from 6 until 9pm you can enjoy Taste of Turkey Creek which will include almost two dozen local eateries for you to try for yourself.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Breaking the stigma on women’s bodies though photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Feel beautiful, powerful, and confident with just a click of a button. Cherish Photography is excited to be giving you the opportunity to hold onto your beauty with a photo to last forever. Owned and operated by Cherish Hope, she is in the world of empowerment is ready to help you find your strength through your body.
The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
Rapid growth in North Knoxville

Knoxville is growing at a rapid rate. It seems like new developments are popping up all over the city, specifically in North Knoxville. Knoxville is growing at a rapid rate. It seems like new developments are popping up all over the city, specifically in North Knoxville. Take a self-guided tour...
Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes

A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to …. A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Snail Darter, focus of epic...
Two people injured after house fire on Fish Hatchery Road in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Fire Department spokesperson Danny Case. Several fire departments responded to a house fire on Fish Hatchery Road. Case said Morristown Fire, West, South and East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Departments joined the effort to fight the flames.
Man accused of setting fire at Knoxville cell phone tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into several fires at Knoxville cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville is charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Fire investigators […]
Pellissippi State accepting applications for faculty and staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions. Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more. For Computer Technician...
