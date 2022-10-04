Off The Lake Productions’ upcoming Fall Cabaret provides an opportunity to delve into a philosophical analysis of morality this weekend through mediums of song and dance. Christine Monsour, a fourth-year in psychology and theater and co-director of this year’s Fall Cabaret, said this year’s event is hero and villain themed. Entitled “Heroism, Villainy, and Everything in Between,” the cabaret will continue the yearly Off The Lake tradition in which the student-run, service-based theater organization choreographs a collection of songs pertaining to a chosen theme.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO