Lantern
Even villains can dance: Off The Lake Productions prepares for quickly approaching Fall Cabaret
Off The Lake Productions’ upcoming Fall Cabaret provides an opportunity to delve into a philosophical analysis of morality this weekend through mediums of song and dance. Christine Monsour, a fourth-year in psychology and theater and co-director of this year’s Fall Cabaret, said this year’s event is hero and villain themed. Entitled “Heroism, Villainy, and Everything in Between,” the cabaret will continue the yearly Off The Lake tradition in which the student-run, service-based theater organization choreographs a collection of songs pertaining to a chosen theme.
Lantern
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to team
Abby Danson is in her first season as the starting goaltender on the Ohio State field hockey team, but to her coaches and teammates, her success was not a shock. The junior from Clifton Park, New York, is setting career-best numbers across the stat sheet for Ohio State in 2022, including four shutouts and a current saves percentage of over 84 percent.
Lantern
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 6
The Lantern Sports Podcast returns for its sixth episode, recapping recent Buckeye athletics and previewing the No. 3 Ohio State football team’s first road game of the season at Michigan State Saturday. Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the men’s ice hockey team after earning its first two wins...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout Ohio
Over 100 miles away in Wheelersburg, Ohio, senior guard Tanner Holden felt the Buckeye culture his entire childhood. The Wright State transfer said it’s surreal now wearing a Buckeye uniform after growing up a Marshall fan, as it was the alma mater of his parents, Rodney and Tammy Holden.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern Kentucky
The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated Northern Kentucky 3-2 on Connor Senn Memorial Match Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Wednesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten) won their first game in four matches thanks to freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota’s 88th-minute goal on an assist from senior midfielder Xavier Green.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look Buckeyes
Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil exited Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann’s office on the final day of his recruiting visit April 24 without an agreement in place. McNeil noticed what seemed to be a look of disappointment on his younger brother, Chris McNeil’s, face....
Lantern
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up Saturday
As No. 3 Ohio State led Rutgers 49-10 Saturday, one play with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game led to a fourth-down fracas. Ohio State faced fourth down with two yards to go, and second-year punter Jesse Mirco measured up a punt attempt. Catching the football and jogging to his right, Mirco scanned the field and took off about two seconds later, running near the Buckeyes sideline.
