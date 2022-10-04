Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Police Department receives mobile graphics for patrol vehicles
PORT ARTHUR — If you've noticed a change in some PAPD patrol units, you aren't alone. The mobile graphics are part of a push to highlight the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program. Read the press release from the Port Arthur Police Department below:. Port Arthur Police Department would...
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont seeks bids for AT&T building development
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of the AT&T building. The building is located at 555 Main St in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont is interested in seeing proposals from developers with financial resources and a vision for a unique addition to the downtown area. City officials would be pleased to see this riverfront property used for a hotel, restaurant, or retailer that may generate foot traffic and economic development.
KFDM-TV
Texas Comptroller visits Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on the Southeast Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. The LNVA manages and coordinates a canal system that delivers fresh water to eight cities, 26 industries and more than 100 irrigated farms in the region, according to the comptroller.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
KFDM-TV
Tyler County enacts burn ban
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
KFDM-TV
Barn owner says whoever set fire that killed 7 horses should "burn in hell"
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of a devastating fire that destroyed a barn and killed seven horses. The owner of the barn tells KFDM/Fox 4 the fire broke out late Tuesday night in his barn on Downs Road near Tyrrell Park. "Worst...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits the Chambers House Museum for Florence Chambers' 110th birthday
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the Chambers House Museum to learn about the preparations being made for the 110th birthday celebration of Florence Chambers. Guests can participate in community painting while learning more about Florence’s work as an artist. October 8, there will be...
KFDM-TV
Woman hospitalized after run over by her own pickup truck
JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A woman is undergoing treatment after she was run over by her own pickup truck Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in front of a house on Farm to Market Road 252 near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community.
KFDM-TV
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Live report on BPD investigating Rogers Park shooting with three victims
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting at Rogers Park that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to information Officer Haley Morrow provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Police responded to shots fired call at the park shortly at Dowlen Road and Gladys Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m....
KFDM-TV
UPDATED: Suspect accused of killing woman before PN officer fatally shoots gunman
PORT NECHES — KFDM has received a press release from the Port Neches Police Department. Officers from the Port Neches Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near the Lloyds Trailer Park at 350 Twin City Highway. At least two gunshots and a woman's screams were heard by...
KFDM-TV
Sheriff's Office releases name of Orange County woman who drowned in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in a backyard pool. Angel Bock, 20, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in a pool and died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded...
KFDM-TV
Death of federal prisoner in Beaumont under investigation
BEAUMONT — Federal Bureau of Prisons - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., inmate Hugo Villegas was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued....
KFDM-TV
Three individuals arrested on drug charges in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested three individuals following the location of drugs and stolen property. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
KFDM-TV
U.S. Navy Commodores Jazz Band to perform free concert at the Jefferson Theatre
BEAUMONT — The U.S. Navy's premier jazz band, the Commodores, will perform at the Jefferson Theatre, Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30pm. Click HERE for ticket information. Read the release from City of Beaumont Event Services below:. The U.S. Navy Band Commodores will perform at the Jefferson Theatre, Wednesday, November...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews the Orangetober Festival
ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Orange to get a preview of the upcoming Orangetober Festival. The Orangetober Festival starts October 7 and goes until October 9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas. According to their website, the first day of...
KFDM-TV
Tyler County grand jury indicts teen on charge of threatening to shoot students
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County grand jury has indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a charge of Felony Terroristic Threat, after investigators say he threatened to shoot students at Colmesneil High School, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set the bond on...
