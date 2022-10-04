ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

City of Beaumont seeks bids for AT&T building development

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of the AT&T building. The building is located at 555 Main St in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont is interested in seeing proposals from developers with financial resources and a vision for a unique addition to the downtown area. City officials would be pleased to see this riverfront property used for a hotel, restaurant, or retailer that may generate foot traffic and economic development.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Texas Comptroller visits Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on the Southeast Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. The LNVA manages and coordinates a canal system that delivers fresh water to eight cities, 26 industries and more than 100 irrigated farms in the region, according to the comptroller.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Jefferson County, TX
Government
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Nederland, TX
Nederland, TX
Government
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Flying High#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kfdm
KFDM-TV

Woman hospitalized after run over by her own pickup truck

JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A woman is undergoing treatment after she was run over by her own pickup truck Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in front of a house on Farm to Market Road 252 near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KFDM-TV

Death of federal prisoner in Beaumont under investigation

BEAUMONT — Federal Bureau of Prisons - On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., inmate Hugo Villegas was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued....
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Three individuals arrested on drug charges in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested three individuals following the location of drugs and stolen property. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews the Orangetober Festival

ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Orange to get a preview of the upcoming Orangetober Festival. The Orangetober Festival starts October 7 and goes until October 9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas. According to their website, the first day of...
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy