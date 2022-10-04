BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of the AT&T building. The building is located at 555 Main St in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont is interested in seeing proposals from developers with financial resources and a vision for a unique addition to the downtown area. City officials would be pleased to see this riverfront property used for a hotel, restaurant, or retailer that may generate foot traffic and economic development.

