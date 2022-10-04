Read full article on original website
Related
Southbound lanes reopened following crash on Interstate 83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — Officials are responding to a crash that closed lanes on Interstate 83 southbound around mile-marker 21 in York. Southbound lanes were closed on I-83 between Exit 21 U.S. Route 30 East - Arsenal Road, and Exit 19B PA 462 - East Market Street. They have since been reopened.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
abc27.com
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
US 222 Reopens Following Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Rollover In Central PA
A three-vehicle crash closed part of US Route 222 in central Pennsylvania in the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police say. One of the vehicles involved in the crash has rolled over...
Crash Closes Multiple Roadways Outside Of The Farm Show Complex (DEVELOPING)
A closed has closed all the lanes outside of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US 22 between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It's unclear if anyone was...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
abc27.com
Dam repairs to cause lane closures on Harrisburg’s John Harris Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dam repairs and expansion will cause lane restrictions on I-83 south, John Harris Bridge from Friday, Oct. 7 until Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17. The repairs will take place from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on the listed dates.
abc27.com
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Massive overnight crash involving 5 tractor-trailers still causing I-95 delays
WHITE MARSH, MD—A massive overnight crash in White Marsh is still causing Tuesday morning delays on Interstate 95. At around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving five tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles on southbound I-95 in the area of New Forge Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.
Nottingham MD
Eastern Avenue shut down due to Middle River crash
——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 4 p.m. on October 3 along Eastern Avenue at Bengies Road (21220). The Maryland State Highway Administration reports that Eastern Avenue has been shut...
WGAL
Crash causes power surge that damages nine Lancaster County homes
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nine Lancaster County homeowners have damage to their homes after a crash Saturday afternoon took out an electric pole, causing a huge power surge. Police said a suspected drunk driver caused the damage that might have to include rewiring an entire house. "I heard an...
WGAL
Resurfacing project in York makes it a bumpy ride for drivers
YORK, Pa. — Drivers in downtown York have probably noticed it's been a rough ride through the city. George Street between King and North streets is a bad stretch. It's the result of a resurfacing project that's temporarily on hold because of the rain. The road surface has been...
Car Rolls Over Following Crash Into Brick Wall In York: Police
Injuries were reported after a rollover crash in York County in Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Northern York County Regional police officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon, according to a release by the department. The vehicle appears to have hit a brick retaining wall before...
abc27.com
Teen shot at Lancaster County motel, police investigating
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured in Lancaster County. At 1:30 p.m. on October 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Budget Host Inn 2140 Lincoln Hwy East for a reported shooting inside a motel room. Officers...
Driver, 68, asks for trial after police cite him in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cumberland County
Silver Spring police have cited a 68-year-old driver with failing to yield and careless driving after they say he turned left into a field causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Father’s Day. Jack Witter, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded not guilty to the two traffic citations in connection with...
Police: Scammer posing as Med-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Comments / 0