Natasha Poly puts on a VERY leggy display in a black mini dress while Coco Rocha dons latex for star-studded perfume bash during PFW

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Natasha Poly put on a very leggy display as she hit the red carpet alongside fellow supermodel Coco Rocha at the Kilian Paris bash during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Russian beauty, 37, slipped into a microscopic black mini dress for the event which featured an intricate halterneck detail.

Natasha completed the look with thigh-high boots and wore an oversized bomber jacket as she posed up a storm.

Model credentials: Natasha Poly, 37, put on a very leggy display as she hit the red carpet alongside fellow supermodel Coco Rocha, 34, at the Kilian Paris bash during Paris Fashion Week on Monday
The mother-of-two sported a natural make-up look while her blonde tresses were slicked back behind both ears.

The evening celebrated the 15th anniversary of the perfume brand with a lavish party at the Hotel Plazza Athenee.

The label creates such scents as Creed, Frederic Malle, Serge Lutens, Le Labo, by Kilian, Maison Francis Kurkdjian or Byredo.

Stunner: Natasha completed the look with thigh-high boots and wore an oversized bomber jacket as she posed up a storm (pictured with the brand's owner Kilian Hennessy)
Edgy: The Canadian beauty commanded attention in the dramatic look that boasted a long coat which she layered over a figure hugging jumpsuit

Coco, 34, turned heads donning a head to toe latex look for the evening with a dramatic palette of make-up and her hair in a wet look style.

The Canadian beauty commanded attention in the dramatic look that boasted a long coat which she layered over a figure hugging jumpsuit.

Coco added extra height to her frame with a pair of black boots that featured an almost gravity defying heal.

Wowza: Coco added extra height to her frame with a pair of black boots that featured an almost gravity defying heal

It comes after the star made sure to turn heads as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood show in the city on Saturday.

Coco caught the eye in a thigh-skimming black and gold metallic dress with tassel detail.

Striking a series of dramatic poses, she placed her hands on her hips to show off her tiny waist and flashed a huge smile.

Stunning: It comes after the star made sure to turn heads as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood show in the city on Saturday

Coco slipped into a pair of opaque stockings and elongated her already long legs with a pair of gold heels.

She wore her brunette tresses in a ponytail and opted for a flick of quirky eyeliner with a matte lipstick.

The model later took her seat on the front row alongside singer Sandara Park as they got ready for the catwalk show.

Quirky: Coco slipped into a pair of opaque stockings and elongated her already long legs with a pair of gold heels

