Prince Harry is looking as miserable as Edward VIII and 'radiates same sadness' as King who also quit royal duties for American divorcee, biographer claims

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has looked as miserable as Edward VIII after stepping down from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

Hugo Vickers, who has penned books about the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, claims both Harry and Edward VIII 'seemed to radiate sadness' after cutting ties with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their royal duties in 2020 in an alleged attempt to avoid media scrutiny and the pressures associated with being working royals.

Similarly, the Duke of Windsor, who had previously been King of England, abdicated the throne in 1936 in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson - a union that was opposed by the UK government.

Although Edward VIII never admitted regret about his abdication, Mr Vickers claims he had 'never seen anyone with such sad eyes' as the former monarch.

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has looked as miserable as Edward VIII after stepping down from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured together on September 10
Author Hugo Vickers claims both Harry and Edward VIII 'seemed to radiate sadness' after cutting ties with the Royal Family. Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson are pictured in 1966

'I think the reason the Queen always had such sparkling eyes was because she dedicated herself to duty,' Mr Vickers said during a speech at the Henley Literary Festival, The Times reported.

He alleged that Edward VIII 'took the path of perceived happiness' by marrying Ms Simpson, but 'in the end it's duty that makes you happy.'

'If you woke him up at 4am and asked if he had any regrets he would have said no. But if you want to know what he really thought, look at his eyes,' the author said.

Mr Vickers argued that Prince Harry has also appeared unhappy after giving up his life as a working royal.

'As for the Duke of Sussex, who knows what's going to happen to him? I think he looks thoroughly miserable,' he stated.

The biographer also addressed new King Charles III's vision for a slimmed down monarchy, alleging it is risky for the royal family.

'I don’t know how you can have a slimmed-down monarchy because people do want to see them,' he explained.

'The Queen and Prince Philip had about 2,000 organisations between them. You’ve lost Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. Who’s going to do it?'

Mr Vickers alleged that Edward VIII 'took the path of perceived happiness' by marrying Ms Simpson, but 'in the end it's duty that makes you happy.' Edward VIII is pictured giving his abdication broadcast to the nation in December 1936
Mr Vickers argued that Prince Harry has also appeared unhappy after giving up his life as a working royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pictured together in June
Prince William (second right), Princess Kate (right), Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (second left) are pictured at Westminster Hall on September 14 as they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state

Mr Vickers' remarks came just days after Buckingham Palace released the first official picture of King Charles III with his Queen Consort, Camilla.

By their side stands the Prince of Wales, his eldest son and heir – clearly a good deal taller than Charles – and the newly appointed Princess of Wales, his wife.

The photograph is brimming with symbolism of course: the new sovereign is pictured with his son and heir, while looming behind them is a glowering portrait of King George III, the longest-reigning male monarch in British history.

But what is perhaps even more remarkable is that the picture was taken on the eve of the Queen's funeral, when our four most senior royals were about to host a huge reception for visiting Heads of State.

The unspoken elephant in the room is the absence of the King's younger son, Harry.

Three years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have had every expectation to be part of the family ensemble.

Mr Vickers' remarks came after Buckingham Palace released the first official picture of King Charles III with Queen Consort, Camilla. By their side stood the Prince and Princess of Wales 

Comments / 37

Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Harry married a man eater. She separated Harry from his family and assumed she could use popularity to ride the high life. Oooops, she didn’t know Royal families don’t play that game.

Reply(1)
50
Vicky Dearing
2d ago

This is sad, they bring their own misery, Harry jump into a marriage that was based on lies, and if he can’t figure out that she is still telling lies then he does have some mental issues. As far as Meghan is concern she is high maintenance, money hungry, problem is everyone around her is making money off of her.

Reply
41
Your conscience
2d ago

..... aside from these comments, I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one thinking that "MEghan" REQUIRES HARRY TO HOLD HER HAND WHENEVER THERE'S CAMERAS

Reply
29
