Parade of pooches: Dozens gather to celebrate Dogtober in Tuscaloosa

ReUnited, a new retiree group affiliated with the United Way of West Alabama, teamed up with Christ Episcopal Church on Sunday for a dog parade and pet blessing ceremony at Capitol Park in Tuscaloosa.

More than 40 pooches participated in the inaugural Dogtoberfest parade, which took place around the downtown park, where Alabama's capitol was housed from 1825 to 1846.

Dogtoberfest included a costume contest and prize categories that included “Most Fabulous,” "Mr. or Mrs. Manners," “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality,” "Most Wise," “Most Spunky” and "Best Twosome," given to the best pet and owner costume.

The Rev. Paul Pradat and the Rev. Emily Rowell Brown of Christ Episcopal Church blessed the pets at the end of the parade.

Dogtoberfest also featured information about local animal support programs, including the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

United Way officials said they hope to make Dogtoberfest an annual event.

According to the United Way of West Alabama's website, the ReUnited group is designed to create ways for retirees to serve the community through mentoring, social networking, philanthropic and volunteer opportunities. For more information, go to www.uwwa.org.