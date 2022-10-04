ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Parade of pooches: Dozens gather to celebrate Dogtober in Tuscaloosa

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzLCi_0iKlHgyh00

ReUnited, a new retiree group affiliated with the United Way of West Alabama, teamed up with Christ Episcopal Church on Sunday for a dog parade and pet blessing ceremony at Capitol Park in Tuscaloosa.

More than 40 pooches participated in the inaugural Dogtoberfest parade, which took place around the downtown park, where Alabama's capitol was housed from 1825 to 1846.

Dogtoberfest included a costume contest and prize categories that included “Most Fabulous,” "Mr. or Mrs. Manners," “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality,” "Most Wise," “Most Spunky” and "Best Twosome," given to the best pet and owner costume.

The Rev. Paul Pradat and the Rev. Emily Rowell Brown of Christ Episcopal Church blessed the pets at the end of the parade.

Dogtoberfest also featured information about local animal support programs, including the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

United Way officials said they hope to make Dogtoberfest an annual event.

According to the United Way of West Alabama's website, the ReUnited group is designed to create ways for retirees to serve the community through mentoring, social networking, philanthropic and volunteer opportunities. For more information, go to www.uwwa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event

PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
PELHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Tuscaloosa, AL
Pets & Animals
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday

Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
EUTAW, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

You won’t believe what went on at Downtown YMCA

I hear rumors that the downtown Birmingham YMCA building may be for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued through college. My memories are from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Social Networking#The United Way#Christ Episcopal Church#Dogtoberfest#Reunited
styleblueprint.com

Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM

Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

When Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Blonde,” a new, controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe, has renewed interest in the late actress’ life. However, one fact not mentioned in the film is her connection to Alabama. Although she never visited the state or filmed any movies there, Monroe did once meet and have her picture taken with Miss […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Pets
Bham Now

11 of the most delish things the Bham Now team ate in September

When part of your job is tasting the deliciousness that The Magic City has to offer, you become the sounding board for your friends looking for the best things to eat in Birmingham. Today, we’re here to share those recommendations with you! Here are eleven of the tastiest things our team ate and drank in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15

Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man dead after being hit by train in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a call around 4:46 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a train near 15th Place SW and Pearson Avenue, near Elmwood Cemetery. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy