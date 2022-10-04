ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez Being Sued in Hit and Run

Tory Lanez is once again back in the headlines for something other than a Song.

And this time it involves the current litigation going down between him and a couple. Who are suing the Singer for allegedly hitting their vehicle back on New Years Day in 2021 and taking off without checking on the victims in the other car.

And to make matters worse. The car he hit contained a female passenger that was 4 months pregnant.

Now, there’s no word on if this incident caused any complications during the young ladies pregnancy. But the couple is currently suing the Singer and requesting a deposition to take place next year.

All I gotta say is…THIS. IS. A. MESS.

