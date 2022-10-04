Fairs, food and fun: 4 things to do this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Festivals, food and shopping are on the lineup for this weekend across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

Check out these four things to do:

Party on The Rooftop

A rooftop fundraiser at Terrebonne General Health System returns Thursday for the first time in two years.

The Rooftop, sponsored by the Foundation for Terrebonne General and Hancock Whitney, is scheduled Thursday on the roof of the parking garage at the Houma hospital. Enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants, games and live music.

The affair was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

For information, call 873-4603 or email foundation@tghealthsystem.com.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 855 Belanger St., Houma.

'Festival of Old Times'

The Bayou Lafourche Festival Association is hosting its annual La Fete Des Vieux Temps, the “Festival of Old Times.”

The three-day event will showcase the authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish, including food, crafts, live music, games and rides.

For information, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/lafetedesvieuxtemps.

When: 6 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: The Lafourche visitors center at 4481 La. 1 in Raceland, under the U.S. 90 overpass.

Craftin’ Cajuns

This weekend’s Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show & Marketplace gives local shoppers an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming holidays with more than 220 vendors to shop from.

The Craftin’ Cajuns Cook-Off will be held in the parking lot. Visit houmaciviccenter.com/craftshow for information.

Admission and parking are free.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Barry Bonvillain Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma

Dularge Cajun Fair

The Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus Cajun Fair is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Admission is free. Ride bracelets are available for $25 for daily sessions or $60 for the weekend.

For information, visit facebook.com/DulargeFair.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Where: St. Eloi Knights of Columbus Hall, 1331 Dr. Beatrous Road in Theriot.

Trunk or Treat

Visit the 985Eats Food Truck Park in Gray this Saturday for a frightful and delightful evening of food, costumes and fun.

The family-friendly event will include a variety of food trucks, a costume contest, and crafts. Visitors are invited to vote for the “best dressed” food truck.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, email info@shredskiz.com.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: 302 Trinity Lane in Gray.