Homeless Task Force shows first glimpse of potential recommendations

Monday's meeting of the city's Homeless Task Force gave the clearest sense yet of what recommendations the group may pitch to the Sioux Falls City Council — although Councilor Rich Merkouris, the task force's chair, was clear that there's still plenty of work to do.

Merkouris presented a series of draft recommendations to the task force, many of them touching on the topics that they've spoken about or heard from over the last few months.

There's nothing final here, he emphasized, asking that members take the next few weeks to provide feedback on the proposals. The task force will next meet on Oct. 24, where they'll hopefully have a final round of discussions and edits before approving their initial recommendations to the council.

Merkouris noted after the meeting that the task force is still in operation until December, and that the council could send back any recommendations with questions or potential changes.

Potential avenues for the task force include recommending the council enter into a contract with South Dakota Urban Indian Health for a two-year pilot on a "street teams" project, which has seen success in other cities, including across the state in Rapid City.

Another option could be creating a public education campaign "that helps the public understand the challenges of homelessness, healthy approaches to helping and specific action the public should take regarding panhandling," with an estimated cost of $125,000.

One recommendation echoed the task force's recent interest in Minnehaha County's "Safe Home" program, 33 units that provide chronically homeless individuals with severe alcohol dependence with housing, case management and supportive services under a "Housing First" model, which prioritizes getting someone into a home before getting into other services.

The draft recommendation suggests exploring partnerships with the county to strengthen their ongoing programs, while working on new projects under the "Housing First" model.

Others include a request that the council conduct a "thorough review" of the city's loitering ordinance alongside Police Chief Jon Thum and City Attorney Stacy Kooistra to see if it needs to be changed, finding a way to simplify the process of receiving an identification card and establishing a fund with the Sioux Falls Community Foundation that could encourage agencies to participate in the Helpline Center's "Network of Care."