Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
The Ringer
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five
Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
NFL・
Former NFL QB: Packers Offense Will Be Better Than It Was With Adams
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves the direction of the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Some numbers support his contention.
Chicago Bears Release Kicker Despite Perfect Performance On Sunday
The Chicago Bears are releasing their kicker despite his perfect performance vs. the New York Giants on Sunday. The Bears' usual kicker, Cairo Santos, missed last week due to personal reasons. Chicago signed Michael Badgley in his place. Badgley did his job perfectly on Sunday, ...
FOX Sports
Vikings still mastering offense; Bears bring even more snags
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have staked out a favorable position through the first quarter of their season by winning three of four games amid predictable growing pains with new playbooks and play callers on both sides of the ball. Just because Kirk Cousins worked with coach Kevin...
Questions Answered: A Goodbye to Once Promising Viking, Tonga Mania, Bears in Week 5
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 4th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Vikings Have ‘Get Right’ Opportunity Against Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 on the season and leading the NFC North division thanks to a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. While all that is true, they’ve hardly looked the part of a team in complete sync thus far. Chicago coming to town allows them an opportunity to change that.
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5. The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the […]
ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Advantage Over Eagles
ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals just a small advantage over the Eagles.
AOL Corp
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday,...
NFL・
Former Bears GM Jerry Vainisi, 80, Dies
Jerry Vainisi was the Bears GM during their Super Bowl victory and worked for the organization in different capacities for 15 years.
LeBron impressed by Victor Wembanyama, calls French prodigy ‘generational talent’
Lakers veteran LeBron James is all-in on draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, calling the 7’4” forward from France an “alien” and a “generational talent.”
