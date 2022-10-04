ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player

It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five

Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
Vikings still mastering offense; Bears bring even more snags

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have staked out a favorable position through the first quarter of their season by winning three of four games amid predictable growing pains with new playbooks and play callers on both sides of the ball. Just because Kirk Cousins worked with coach Kevin...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5. The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the […]
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday,...
