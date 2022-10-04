ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
BRONX, NY
ESPN

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
BRONX, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?

The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Triston Casas taking seat Tuesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Casas will move to the bench versus the Rays' southpaw. Eric Hosmer will replace Casas on first base and bat seventh. Hosmer has a...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rangers bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

New York Yankees (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-93, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Yankees' Aaron Judge sets new American League home run record

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday, breaking Roger Maris' American League record set in 1961. Driving the news: Judge hit his record-setting homer during his first at-bat in the second game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Of note: He's still...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

