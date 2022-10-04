Read full article on original website
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
High Point University
HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
5 food items that will get you into the Carolina Classic Fair for free!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is well underway and beginning Wednesday, fairgoers can add some giving to their day of fun. Non-profit organization Crisis Control Ministry is teaming up with the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds team to host its 18th annual Food Day at the Fair. “It’s great...
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday
The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
High Point firefighters recovering from flash fire burns
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two High Point firefighters are quickly recovering after coming face-to-face with a fire that caused first and second-degree burns to several parts of their bodies. “I definitely feel like it was one of those situations that was kind of a freak accident and kind of the wrong place at the […]
New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem
Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
Ian washes out partial fall harvest for local vendors
On Craven Smith’s farm in Gibsonville, hurricane preparation takes a lot of planning. There’s only so much he can do, he said, and as he cleans up debris on his property this week, he and his workers are trying to make up for lost business. “It's a wash...
Mother wants answers after son disappeared at Forsyth County school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Yenicer Cifuentes is looking for a new school for her 7-year-old son who is autistic and nonverbal after he managed to wander away from his elementary school playground Tuesday afternoon. The family was reunited at Hall-Woodward Elementary in Winston-Salem after a couple of hours of searching for Kelvin Sauvenell. His mother […]
Why you should turn on your heat, even if you're not cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you look at this seven-day forecast, the big standout is all the sunshine. After a long rainy weekend from Hurricane Ian, the sun is a welcome sight. So, with such nice weather, why would you want to turn on the heater?. “We all love to...
New integrated health care service opens in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new integrated health care service is opening and it's the first of its kind in High Point. Mindful Innovations offers mental health and primary care services. What You Need To Know. Mindful Innovations, a new integrated heath care service, is Black-owned. The clinic is...
