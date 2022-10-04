ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem

Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Health
High Point University

HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
HIGH POINT, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#High Point University#Pharmacy#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.

North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday

The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
FOX8 News

High Point firefighters recovering from flash fire burns

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two High Point firefighters are quickly recovering after coming face-to-face with a fire that caused first and second-degree burns to several parts of their bodies. “I definitely feel like it was one of those situations that was kind of a freak accident and kind of the wrong place at the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
My Fox 8

New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
macaronikid.com

Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem

Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Ian washes out partial fall harvest for local vendors

On Craven Smith’s farm in Gibsonville, hurricane preparation takes a lot of planning. There’s only so much he can do, he said, and as he cleans up debris on his property this week, he and his workers are trying to make up for lost business. “It's a wash...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Mother wants answers after son disappeared at Forsyth County school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Yenicer Cifuentes is looking for a new school for her 7-year-old son who is autistic and nonverbal after he managed to wander away from his elementary school playground Tuesday afternoon. The family was reunited at Hall-Woodward Elementary in Winston-Salem after a couple of hours of searching for Kelvin Sauvenell. His mother […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New integrated health care service opens in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new integrated health care service is opening and it's the first of its kind in High Point. Mindful Innovations offers mental health and primary care services. What You Need To Know. Mindful Innovations, a new integrated heath care service, is Black-owned. The clinic is...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy