Lake County, FL

click orlando

Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200

Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County to host free food distribution event today

Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

🐜What is that? Floating fire ant colonies survive flooding

ST. JOHNS RIVER, Fla. – It may look like a pile of dirt. Or floating debris on top of the water. But if you look closer, it’s actually a mound with thousands of aggressive and venomous fire ants. Since Hurricane Ian brought record-breaking rain and flooding to many...
ASTOR, FL

