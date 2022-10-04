Read full article on original website
click orlando
Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
click orlando
Volusia County set to reopen schools, some bus stops temporarily relocated
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – School is back in session Wednesday in Volusia County after being closed for several days while the district cleaned them up. While students will be back, many of their families will still be cleaning or without homes. “In certain neighborhoods we’re ensuring we’re teaming up...
WESH
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County to host free food distribution event today
Orange County and District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson will be hosting a free food distribution event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tildenville Park, 202 Shongi Ave., Winter Garden. The event comes as a relief effort after Hurricane Ian's passing through the state of Florida in order to help...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
click orlando
Volusia County families ask for help to prevent homes from flooding
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Bruce and Lisa Chiarizzi said they are wet, tired and angry after their home flooded again during Hurricane Ian. “This is not a joke,” Lisa Chiarizzi said. “This is our lives. And we need help.”. [TRENDING: News 6, Salvation Army host donation drive...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
click orlando
🐜What is that? Floating fire ant colonies survive flooding
ST. JOHNS RIVER, Fla. – It may look like a pile of dirt. Or floating debris on top of the water. But if you look closer, it’s actually a mound with thousands of aggressive and venomous fire ants. Since Hurricane Ian brought record-breaking rain and flooding to many...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
leesburg-news.com
Driver who refused to exit vehicle arrested in Tires Plus parking lot in Leesburg
A 27-year-old Lady Lake man remains in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly refused to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop and then fought with Leesburg police officers who forcefully removed him. Jacob Andrew Baker, of 39412 Carolina Ave., was charged with resisting arrest with violence...
