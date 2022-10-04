ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway

PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after possible drug overdose at Queen Creek school

PHOENIX – One student died and two others were hospitalized after a possible drug overdose Monday night at a residential school for at-risk boys in Queen Creek, authorities said. The police and fire departments responded to a medical emergency at Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Constance Halonen‑Wilson,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver on Loop 101

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

