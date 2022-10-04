Read full article on original website
Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
Woman dies after vehicle runs into concrete barrier on Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX – A woman was killed early Thursday when her vehicle hit a concrete barrier on a Phoenix freeway ramp, authorities said. A single-vehicle collision at the Interstate 10 off-ramp to 16th Street was reported around 12:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The driver,...
Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash
PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Phoenix. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was found lying on the road after a [..]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after possible drug overdose at Queen Creek school
PHOENIX – One student died and two others were hospitalized after a possible drug overdose Monday night at a residential school for at-risk boys in Queen Creek, authorities said. The police and fire departments responded to a medical emergency at Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Constance Halonen‑Wilson,...
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas' bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
Glendale police searching for driver in fatal 2012 hit-and-run
This article originally appeared Nov. 14, 2012. Glendale police are searching for a suspect who killed a Phoenix pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash at 87th Avenue and Camelback Road in 2012. The driver killed 23-year-old John Mangan while he was on foot sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on...
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver on Loop 101
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
Cave Creek man sets house on fire after threatening police with airsoft gun, PD says
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after threatening Phoenix police with a fake gun, and then setting a home on fire, a police spokesman said. According to reports, police officers responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday morning near Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway. When officers...
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of professor at University of Arizona
PHOENIX – A professor at the University of Arizona was fatally shot on campus Wednesday and police said a former student was taken into custody. The university identified the victim as Thomas Meixner, head of the hydrology department. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The suspect,...
