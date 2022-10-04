A simple eye test that predicts death from cardiovascular disease has been developed by British scientists.It combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, the membrane at the back of the eye that contains light-sensitive cells.The technique could lead to a screening programme enabling drugs and lifestyle changes to be prescribed decades before symptoms emerge.Lead author, Professor Alicja Regina Rudnicka, of St George’s University of London, said the test is inexpensive, accessible and non-invasive.People at risk of stroke, heart attack and other circulatory conditions could undergo artificial intelligence-enabled retinal vasculometry (RV) during routine visits to the optician.Prof Rudnicka said:...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO