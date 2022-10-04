ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

Related
KSLTV

Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities

SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Utah#Latinx#Linus College#Spanish
KSLTV

SLC school board names interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District has a new interim superintendent after the previous leader resigned after approximately one year in the position. The city’s board of education said Tuesday evening it is looking to hire a new superintendent while Dr. Martin W. Bates works in the interim role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West

In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KSLTV

Utah veterans head to DC for ‘trip of a lifetime’

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, dozens of veterans left the Salt Lake City International Airport to visit Washington, D.C., for a special trip. The trip, sponsored by Nucor Steel, includes World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans. With a total of 75 veterans heading out, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy