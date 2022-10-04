In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO