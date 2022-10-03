ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

FAMU Bowling Prepared for Rattler Classic in Pensacola

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Bowling received a grant from the Pensacola Sports Association to host the Rattler Classic at STRIKERZ Entertainment Center this weekend. "We are very grateful to be recipients as grant awardees from the Pensacola Sports Association," said Head Coach Karen Brown. "We're honored to host this magnificent event that has attracted NCAA bowling teams from around the country."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Sweep SWAC Volleyball Awards for Second Time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Rattlers are on a streak with the wins, and SWAC honors as the Rattlers sweep the SWAC awards for the second time this season. Brooke Lynn Watts was named Offensive Player of the Week for the first time this season and Newcomer of the Week for the second straight week as Brooke Hudson earned her fourth Defensive Player of the Week award. 2021 SWAC Setter of the Year, Irem Ucar, earned her third Setter of the Week Award.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
ANNISTON, AL
WSFA

86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
CBS 42

Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Birmingham takes first step to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

The Birmingham City Council took a first step toward allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, after Alabama begins licensing dispensaries next year. The council did a first reading of an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Birmingham. Under state guidelines, Jefferson County could end up with as many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

