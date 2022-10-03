BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Rattlers are on a streak with the wins, and SWAC honors as the Rattlers sweep the SWAC awards for the second time this season. Brooke Lynn Watts was named Offensive Player of the Week for the first time this season and Newcomer of the Week for the second straight week as Brooke Hudson earned her fourth Defensive Player of the Week award. 2021 SWAC Setter of the Year, Irem Ucar, earned her third Setter of the Week Award.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO