Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative
Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pennsylvania state lawmakers act soon
Supporters say the bill will allow medical providers to spend more time on care rather than fighting with insurance companies, but time is running out to pass it before the session ends. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
‘Legal purgatory.’ How a Centre County case could change DUI penalties in Pennsylvania
The ruling could change how people are sentenced for DUI if previously convicted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes
After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
McLean Hospital-affiliated clinicians launch virtual treatment program for anxiety and OCD in children, teens
To tackle the growing mental health crisis facing children and adolescents and the difficulties families face accessing treatments for disorders such as anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), two McLean Hospital-affiliated clinicians have launched an innovative virtual treatment program called InStride Health. InStride Health, which currently operates in Massachusetts and...
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show
'The nation’s 40-year failed experiment with mass incarceration harms each and every one of us,' a policy analyst said. The post Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Addiction experts fear the fallout if California legalizes sports betting
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that states could legalize betting on sports, California — with 40 million people and numerous professional teams — has been the great white whale, eluding gambling companies and casino-hosting tribal communities. At stake is $3.1 billion in annual revenue, according to one industry consulting firm.
In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe
When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
Gov. Wolf Reminds Older Pennsylvanians of Upcoming 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Free Insurance Counseling Available through PA MEDI
Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding older Pennsylvanians and Medicare beneficiaries of the annual open enrollment period that begins Saturday, October 15, 2022 and ends Monday, December 7, 2022. Any new coverage selected, or changes made to existing benefits, takes effect January 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries...
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating people allegedly jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
