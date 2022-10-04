ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

County, City of San Diego pass resolution to expand affordable housing

By Jason Sloss
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TElE_0iKlEOg200

SAN DIEGO — Housing prices in the San Diego area are among the highest in the country and the demand for affordable housing continues to grow.

On Monday, during a rare meeting, the County and City of San Diego held a housing summit at San Diego State and passed a resolution to expand affordable housing.

It was the first joint meeting between the County Board of Supervisors and the City Council in 22 years.

California General Election: Voter information pamphlets go out

“We’re talking about San Diegans,” said City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “Unless you’re making a ton of money, you are in a place where housing is not secure and that is a problem. It’s a problem that should concern all of us.”

After presentations were made by multiple housing groups, county supervisors and city council members passed a resolution to build 10,000 affordable housing units on government-owned land by 2030.

“The resolution the county and city passed allows us to drive toward an ambitious goal of building more affordable housing in the region and puts us in alignment with how to achieve it,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

San Diego transit agencies to host Free Ride Day on Oct. 5

The resolution also vows to leverage available funds for housing and explore housing densification options.

“For me, the city council, it’s our job to go back and turn those commitments into action that actually produce homes,” said Elo-Rivera. “It’s the beginning of something really important in terms of San Diego actually moving toward the housing goals that we have.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
KPBS

'Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego County public transit

Public transit throughout San Diego County will be free tomorrow 10/05/22. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says Free Ride Day is back, just in time for the Padres season closer. Rides on all of San Diego County's buses, trolleys and trains will be free Wednesday as "Free Ride Day" returns...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
San Diego Business Journal

Chula Vista Boasts Largest Apartment Project to Open in 2022

Ryan Companies has officially opened what it bills as the largest apartment project completed in San Diego County for 2022. The $115 million Avalyn apartments in the Millenia master planned community in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista has 480 apartments in eight buildings – four four-story buildings and four three-story buildings.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Charter Schools in San Diego

Every child deserves a school with top-quality education for future success — and charter schools in San Diego are the best option!. Charter schools in San Diego have grown in popularity as the best school choice among parents looking to provide their kids with high-quality learning opportunities. Every young learner is unique, and charter schools can offer personalized curriculum paths that are also unique for your child’s academic and personal needs. Parents must consider their child’s passion and interest when choosing a school.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy