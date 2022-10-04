ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Wave 3

Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks. The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Jeffersonville, IN
Business
Wave 3

LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program is helping build relationships between youth and the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD, the Police Activities League hosts events that combine both officers and youth’s interest. Some of those activities include fishing, cooking, boxing, basketball, archery and more. The program...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Person died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said someone died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and it has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're told the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man charged with assaulting TSA officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
WLKY.com

New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

UPS hosting seasonal hiring events in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is planning to host seasonal hiring events in Louisville this year. According to the release, UPS will host a hiring event this weekend, October 7 and 8, at the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities on the National Turnpike. UPS is looking for about 3,600 seasonal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Verizon customers may experience delays connecting to 911

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting to dial 911. The mobile phone company has been reporting delays in connecting users to dispatchers when dialing 911, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Emergency Services. The issue is affecting several states...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Flash Dads’ are back at JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Flash Dads returned to action Wednesday at Byck Elementary. They’re a group of mostly men, that surprise students at different schools throughout the school year. Wednesday marked the first surprise of the school year. They lined the halls, cheering on students as the walk...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Operation Return Home alert issued for missing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authories have issued an alert for a man considered to be an endangered missing person. Jorge Martinez, 30, was last known to be in the downtown Louisville area Tuesday afternoon. Martinez is 5′6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes....
LOUISVILLE, KY

