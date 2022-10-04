ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Power Through Latest MLB Power Rankings

By Ryan Menzie
 2 days ago

The Dodgers continue to power through the MLB with top ranking.

A familiar and welcoming sight for all Dodgers fans as the Dodgers once again top The Athletic's MLB Power Rankings in the final rankings of the regular season. Of course, this comes to no surprise as the team reached 110 wins on Saturday tying the second highest win total ever for an NL team.

The Astros sit right behind at two with the Braves, Yankees and Mets following suit. To put it into perspective, the Dodgers sit six games ahead of the Astros while being 122 runs ahead. Despite the pitching carousel, the Dodgers have allowed 505 runs to the Astros 513.

The dominance is clear and the Dodgers continue to do things the league has not seen in a very long time (via James Fegan and Nick Groke , The Athletic).

"The Dodgers’ run differential right now is +333, almost 100 runs better than the next ranked team, the Yankees. In baseball’s history, only the 1939 Yankees (+411), the 1927 Yankees (+376) and the 1936 Yankees (+334) had a more lopsided run differential. They are the best hitting team in the league (.258 average), the best slugging team in the majors (.445), with the best rotation (2.74 ERA) and best bullpen in the league (2.87)."

The Dodgers have done this behind the help of their stacked batting order and their still highly respectable pitching unit besides losing Walker Buehler for the season and Tony Gonsolin being out longer than expected (Gonsolin is slated to make his first start in over a month Monday night).

It's been beaten down like a dead horse, but now more than ever it makes sense to believe that all of these great rankings will not matter if the Dodgers don't come out on top in November.

Yardbarker

Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
