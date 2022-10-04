ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Girls golf regionals: Okemos, Williamston, Lansing Catholic, Bath advance to state finals

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

Sophomore Alena Li had another strong outing.

And the Okemos girls golf team is once again headed to the state finals.

The Wolves finished third Monday at a Division 1 regional at Eldorado in Mason while advancing to the state finals slated for Oct. 14-15.

Okemos had a team score of 339, finishing a stroke behind runner-up Battle Creek Lakeview. Brighton was the team champion with a score of 310.

Li was the individual runner-up with a round of 74 and was among two top-10 finishers for Okemos. Senior Chloe Chen shot an 83 and was 10th.

The Wolves also had Alaina Pabbathi place 18th and Addir Karpinski take 25th.

Grand Ledge placed sixth as a team with a 368 and has sophomore Isabel Kelly qualify for the finals as an individual. Kelly shot an 82 and was the second-best individual finisher on non-qualifying teams. Josephine Parish finished 15th for Grand Ledge.

Holt also competed at the regional and finished 11th.

DIVISION 3 AT WHEATFIELD VALLEY

Behind sophomore Nicole Schafer, host Williamston finished as the champion at its regional Tuesday. The Hornets shot a 344 while winning the regional by 16 strokes over runner-up Freeland.

Schafer led Williamston finishing as the medalist with a round of 70. She finished a stroke ahead of runner-up Averie Pumford of Freeland.

The Hornets had three other golfers in the top 15 with junior Ellie Thorburn placing ninth with a score of 88 and sophomore Athena Hart and junior Allison Kane tying for 15th with a score of 93.

Alma was eighth as a team and was led by sophomore Ava Vogt, who was 10th with a round of 89.

Fowlerville didn’t have a team score but was led by Raya Goulding, who placed 25th.

DIVISION 4 AT PINE HILLS

Lansing Catholic and Bath finished in the top three in the regional Tuesday at Laingsburg to secure a spot in the state finals. Lansing Catholic was the runner-up with a score of 374, while Bath placed third with a team total of 421.

Jackson Lumen Christi won the regional with a score of 361.

Lansing Catholic junior Sophie Hauser was the individual runner-up and carded an 83. Hauser was one of four top-10 finishers for the Cougars. Julia Sambaer was fifth with an 81, Brynn Anderson was eighth with a 97 and Addi Rule placed 10th with a 103.

Bath was led by Anna Schaibly, who finished third individually with her round of 90. Other top 15 placers for the Bees were Aubrie Schaibly (13th, 106) and Kaitlyn Dickey (15th, 109).

Lakewood and Olivet each had golfers qualify as individuals for the state finals. Lakewood’s Makenzie Vasquez shot a 104 while finishing 11th to advance. Olivet’s Drue Allen advanced after finishing 14th with a round of 108.

DIVISION 2 AT CURRIE WEST

In Midland, St. Johns earned a trip to the Division 2 state finals as an individual after placing fifth in the regional Monday. Eccleton shot an 89 to lead the Redwings.

DIVISION 3 AT WILLOW WOOD

Portland placed seventh and Ionia was 10th in this regional Wednesday in Portland.

Senior Aubree Faulkner was 20th with a 102 to lead Portland. Ionia was paced by junior Victoria Gutierrez, who had a round of 111.

St. Johns was fifth as a team with a score of 396. Sophomore Sunni Deveraux also had a top-20 finish and shot a 98.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Girls golf regionals: Okemos, Williamston, Lansing Catholic, Bath advance to state finals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Detroit, buffs and blue-collared shirts: Will Johnson is biding his time

As a five-star recruit and the top recruit in Michigan, a lot has been expected from Will Johnson. And there’s no shortage of anticipation for the freshman cornerback. Although he’s just a freshman and therefore isn’t in a position to make good on those expectations quite yet, he’s still contributing to the Wolverines. In fact, he’s already added something that seems poised to be a season staple:
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fowlerville, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Williamston, MI
City
Okemos, MI
City
Ionia, MI
City
Freeland, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Bath Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Williamston, MI
Sports
City
Portland, MI
City
Olivet, MI
Okemos, MI
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#Lakewood#Mason#Grand Ledge#Hornets
lansingcitypulse.com

Message to MSU’s trustees: ‘Shut up,’ we explained

Mercifully, the bee that flew into the bonnet of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees about President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has gone and buzzed away. Stanley and the Trustees have come to an understanding about how Title IX reports are supposed to be handled from here on out, according to a press statement the Board sent out last Friday.
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy