Girls golf regionals: Okemos, Williamston, Lansing Catholic, Bath advance to state finals

Sophomore Alena Li had another strong outing.

And the Okemos girls golf team is once again headed to the state finals.

The Wolves finished third Monday at a Division 1 regional at Eldorado in Mason while advancing to the state finals slated for Oct. 14-15.

Okemos had a team score of 339, finishing a stroke behind runner-up Battle Creek Lakeview. Brighton was the team champion with a score of 310.

Li was the individual runner-up with a round of 74 and was among two top-10 finishers for Okemos. Senior Chloe Chen shot an 83 and was 10th.

The Wolves also had Alaina Pabbathi place 18th and Addir Karpinski take 25th.

Grand Ledge placed sixth as a team with a 368 and has sophomore Isabel Kelly qualify for the finals as an individual. Kelly shot an 82 and was the second-best individual finisher on non-qualifying teams. Josephine Parish finished 15th for Grand Ledge.

Holt also competed at the regional and finished 11th.

DIVISION 3 AT WHEATFIELD VALLEY

Behind sophomore Nicole Schafer, host Williamston finished as the champion at its regional Tuesday. The Hornets shot a 344 while winning the regional by 16 strokes over runner-up Freeland.

Schafer led Williamston finishing as the medalist with a round of 70. She finished a stroke ahead of runner-up Averie Pumford of Freeland.

The Hornets had three other golfers in the top 15 with junior Ellie Thorburn placing ninth with a score of 88 and sophomore Athena Hart and junior Allison Kane tying for 15th with a score of 93.

Alma was eighth as a team and was led by sophomore Ava Vogt, who was 10th with a round of 89.

Fowlerville didn’t have a team score but was led by Raya Goulding, who placed 25th.

DIVISION 4 AT PINE HILLS

Lansing Catholic and Bath finished in the top three in the regional Tuesday at Laingsburg to secure a spot in the state finals. Lansing Catholic was the runner-up with a score of 374, while Bath placed third with a team total of 421.

Jackson Lumen Christi won the regional with a score of 361.

Lansing Catholic junior Sophie Hauser was the individual runner-up and carded an 83. Hauser was one of four top-10 finishers for the Cougars. Julia Sambaer was fifth with an 81, Brynn Anderson was eighth with a 97 and Addi Rule placed 10th with a 103.

Bath was led by Anna Schaibly, who finished third individually with her round of 90. Other top 15 placers for the Bees were Aubrie Schaibly (13th, 106) and Kaitlyn Dickey (15th, 109).

Lakewood and Olivet each had golfers qualify as individuals for the state finals. Lakewood’s Makenzie Vasquez shot a 104 while finishing 11th to advance. Olivet’s Drue Allen advanced after finishing 14th with a round of 108.

DIVISION 2 AT CURRIE WEST

In Midland, St. Johns earned a trip to the Division 2 state finals as an individual after placing fifth in the regional Monday. Eccleton shot an 89 to lead the Redwings.

DIVISION 3 AT WILLOW WOOD

Portland placed seventh and Ionia was 10th in this regional Wednesday in Portland.

Senior Aubree Faulkner was 20th with a 102 to lead Portland. Ionia was paced by junior Victoria Gutierrez, who had a round of 111.

St. Johns was fifth as a team with a score of 396. Sophomore Sunni Deveraux also had a top-20 finish and shot a 98.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Girls golf regionals: Okemos, Williamston, Lansing Catholic, Bath advance to state finals