Louisiana National Guard crew flies into Hurricane Ian impact zone; here is what it sees

A Louisiana National Guard helicopter flight crew has a bird's-eye view of the destruction leveled by Hurricane Ian in Florida's Lee County impact zones, where two populated barrier islands were nearly wiped out and both bridges connecting them to Fort Myers are destroyed.

"I can't sugarcoat it; it's a mess," said Sam Myers, one of the two Louisiana National Guard pilots and two chiefs on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew.

"You can't find a single leaf on any tree," he said.

Myers, of Lafayette, is joined by pilot Luke Orazio of Mandeville and crew chief sergeants Jarrod Logan of Zachary and Jarrod Braud of Baton Rouge as they transport people and supplies to Pine Island and Sanibel Island multiple times per day.

The Louisiana crew is rescuing residents who want to leave and bringing in Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel and telecom workers setting the stage for relief and establishing mobile cell towers.

Louisiana's National Guard also has 14 soldiers working at an operations center in Florida outside the impact zone.

Other units were initially deployed, but were called back for now.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards made the soldiers available immediately last week, saying, "We are also prepared to send additional help."

Myers said it's easy to relate to victims of the storm.

"It kind of reminds me of Grand Isle; they really stick together," said Myers, referring to Louisiana's populated barrier island that has been pounded with previous hurricanes. "They're pretty resilient, but there are big problems.

"The main problem now and for recovery is the damage to the bridges, especially Pine Island, which was completely destroyed, and the lack of power," he said. "They're cut off and will be for a long time."

Myers said some residents on both islands who rode out the hurricane were initially reluctant to engage with them because they were afraid they would be forced to leave.

"Most want to stay; they just question when help is coming; some are still in shock," he said. "Once we make it clear leaving is optional, they appreciate that we're here."

Myers said he and his fellow soldiers will stay as long as they're needed.

"It's fulfilling; it's what we're here for," he said. "We're ready and willing to help."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.