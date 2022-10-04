ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

ADFAC invites contractors to bid on constructing 3 new homes

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

Aiid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties will be building three new single-family, Energy Star-certified homes for first-time homebuyers in Oak Ridge beginning in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHeDU_0iKlDy3300

All area contractors are invited to bid on the construction of these homes, according to an ADFAC news release. Contractors will be required to provide documentation of their license and insurance. They should not be disbarred and must be eligible to participate in state or federally funded projects.

ADFAC is a nonprofit community-based agency that serves residents in need in Anderson County and surrounding Appalachian counties on their path to stability and self-sufficiency. ADFAC’s Appalachian Housing Partners has provided assistance to more than 4,000 families and has constructed more than 100 new homes for first-time homebuyers.

For more information or to register as a material supplier or contractor, contact ADFAC’s Appalachian Housing Partners by Oct. 14 at (865) 421-3837.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Pellissippi State accepting applications for faculty and staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions. Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more. For Computer Technician...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville family of five to be the first moving to affordable housing neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, they’re building an entire neighborhood filled with affordable homes. On Wednesday, Knoxville Habitat for Humanity and Firstbank dedicated the first home in Ellen’s Glen with the future homebuyer family. Cierra Nance and Tobius and their three kids are hoping to move into their first home by Halloween.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hbsdealer.com

House-Hasson hosts virtual market

Going virtual saves dealers time away from their stores as many handle the impact of Hurricane Ian. House-Hasson Hardware is holding a virtual dealer market through Oct. 7. The virtual market is designed to save dealers served by House-Hasson time away from their independent hardware stores and lumberyards, and not because of Covid-19, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based hardware distributor said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Anderson County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Anderson County, TN
Anderson County, TN
Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate
The Charleston Chatter

Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN

TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown to Get Small Neighborhood Grocery Store

There are themes that run through the dozen plus years I’ve written about downtown. The interest in parking and homelessness sometimes seems bottomless. Both topics pale, however, to the topic of a grocery store. Non-downtown residents seem to obsess about it as much as downtown residents. Husband and wife, and multi-business owners Jesse Newmister and Margaret Stolfi (Kaizen, Tako Taco) have decided to make their own statement in the conversation by opening Red Panda Grocery at 123 South Central Street, most recently home to Hen Hoc Butcher shop.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
ATHENS, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy