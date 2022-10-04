Read full article on original website
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
Baldwin County man arrested following January drug overdose involving fentanyl
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge stemming from a fentanyl overdose at the beginning of the year. Thirty-two-year-old Jourdan Solis appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Solis has been booked more than a dozen times since 2015 for various drug charges.
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
Crime scene: Mobile Police investigate report of body found Navco Rd. at Morningside Dr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime scene has been established at Navco Rd. and Morningside Dr. after Mobile Police responded to a report of a body found. The initial call around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a black male found not breathing. Mobile Police released the following information Wednesday...
1 LeFlore High School student stabbed, 1 taken to Metro Jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a student is in Metro Jail after he stabbed another student during a fight at LeFlore Magnet High School Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from MPD. Officers responded to the high school on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at around 1:00 p.m. in reference to one stabbed. […]
Community mourns 13 year old that was shot and killed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks gathered today in Mobile, honoring a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday. Mobile Police say the shooter was his own mother. Police say Jamil Autry was shot in the back and now his mother, Glenda Agee, is in Metro Jail awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday. Family members say Jamil was a bright light in their lives and he was just like any other 13-year-old, full of love and a huge fan of WWE Wrestling. They say he'll be missed.
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
Daphne man charged with manslaughter in January fentanyl overdose death of 39-year-old woman
A Daphne man is facing manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman who overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. The arrest of the suspect, 32-year-old Jourdan Solis, marks the first time an arrest was made on manslaughter charges for a case involving a Jan. 1 drug overdose in Baldwin County, according to Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack.
BILLY THE KID: Suspect in fatal Mobile convenience store shooting in custody after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee, 18, received chilling final phone call only minutes before he was shot dead
THE man accused of killing a TikTok star's son spoke to him on the phone just two minutes before the fatal shooting, police have revealed. Reuben Gulley, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Ophelia Nichols' son Randon Lee, 18, at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama back in June. Gulley...
Burglaries at three Elberta schools in one night lead to arrests of adult, juvenile
Baldwin County authorities say two people were charged following a series of burglaries this weekend at schools in Elberta. Elberta police say the break-ins apparently took place Sunday night at Elberta’s elementary, middle and high schools. While no damage was reported, police said several items were taken. After an...
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
Man arrested for Linnet Drive shooting was victim in 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six people arrested for a shooting on Linnet Drive Monday was also a victim in the Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting that happened in 2021. Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and firing a gun. Morgan was just 18 […]
MPD: Six people arrested after discharging guns, two are victims from Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Neighbors in the Birdville Community describe what sounded like a war zone early Monday morning. Six young people were arrested for firing guns. According to Mobile police, two of those suspects were victims in last year’s Ladd-Peebles stadium shooting. No one was shot in all...
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
