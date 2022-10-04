MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks gathered today in Mobile, honoring a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday. Mobile Police say the shooter was his own mother. Police say Jamil Autry was shot in the back and now his mother, Glenda Agee, is in Metro Jail awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday. Family members say Jamil was a bright light in their lives and he was just like any other 13-year-old, full of love and a huge fan of WWE Wrestling. They say he'll be missed.

