ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Virtual program focuses on wildlife rehab

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

Join local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales to learn how wildlife are nursed back to health at the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s First Thursday Nature Supper Club, via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYWyJ_0iKlDrry00

According to an Arboretum Society news release, you can provide your own stay-at-home supper, and they'll provide the nature as Stephen Lyn plans to answer questions such as: Who is allowed to care for an injured hawk, owl, or opossum? What does the work of wildlife rehabilitation entail? He will provide answers explaining how rehabilitators would treat their wounds and give them a safe and quiet place to heal. If it is an orphaned songbird, how often would you feed it until it can fly away on its own?

The program is free, but registration is required to receive your link. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org. This program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available. PContact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

The Dinner Table: The importance of Black mental health at MSU

Griffin Wiles has special guest senior copy editor Jada Vasser discuss her article about black students navigating their mental health at MSU. Wiles also has podcast coordinator Shakyra Mabone discuss experiences with her mental health at MSU as a black student. This week on Dinner Table:"The Dinner Table" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Griffin WilesGuest(s): Jada Vasser and Shakyra MaboneEdited by: Dina Kaur, Shakyra Mabone, Claire Grant
EAST LANSING, MI
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy