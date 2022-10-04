SCAD announces honorees and schedule for 25th annual Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is getting ready to celebrate the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival this month.

On Monday, SCAD released the schedule for the event which will take place in person from October 22 to 29 along with a list of honorees.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.

The 2022 honorees will include Kerry Condon, JD Dillard, Nicholas Hoult, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Sandy Powell, Eddie Redmayne, Henry Selick and Sadie Sink. Previously announced honorees include Colson Baker, ‘Machine Gun Kelly’, (Machine Gun Kelly) and Ron Howard.

The festival kicks off Saturday, October 22, with the opening-night Gala Screening of The Banshees

of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh. The festival finishes up on Saturday, Oct. 29, with the

closing-night Gala Screening of Living and a Spotlight Gala Screening The Whale, directed by

Darren Aronofsky, will feature on Friday, Oct. 28.

The 2022 schedule includes Gala and Signature Screenings, professional and student competition films, Docs to Watch, Shorts Spotlight, Global Shorts Forum and the Wonder Women and Below the Line panel series.

Visit filmfest.scad.edu for more information on tickets. Keep reading for more on the galas and panels.

Gala Screenings

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is renowned for spotlighting major award contenders,

screening a multitude of studio films prior to their wider release. Twenty-two films have been

selected for the distinguished Gala Screenings:

Aftersun (Director Charlotte Wells)

Armageddon Time (Director James Gray)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Director Martin McDonagh)

Broker (Director Hirokazu Kore-eda)

Causeway (Director Lila Neugebauer)

Close (Director Lukas Dhont)

Corsage (Director Marie Kreutzer)

Decision to Leave (Director Park Chan-wook)

Devotion (Director JD Dillard)

Empire of Light (Director Sam Mendes)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Director Rian Johnson)

The Good Nurse (Director Tobias Lindholm)

Holy Spider (Director Ali Abbasi)

The Inspection (Director Elegance Bratton)

Living (Director Oliver Hermanus)

The Lost King (Director Stephen Frears)

The Menu (Director Mark Mylod)

My Policeman (Director Michael Grandage)

Nanny (Director Nikyatu Jusu)

One Fine Morning (Director Mia Hansen-Løve)

She Said (Director Maria Schrader)

Taurus (Director Tim Sutton)

Till (Director Chinonye Chukwu)

Women Talking (Director Sarah Polley)

Signature Screenings

The Signature Screenings series features premiere and special screenings, followed by Q&As with

select directors, writers, actors, and producers. This year’s selection of films includes:

38 at The Garden (Director Frank Chi)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut and 40th Anniversary Panel (Director Ridley Scott)

Fenom (Director Kayla Johnson)

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (Director Evgeny Afineevsky)

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down (Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Director Elvis Mitchell)

Orlando: Celebrating 30 Years of Sony Pictures Classics (Director Sally Potter)

Thirteen Lives (Director Ron Howard)

Top Gun: Maverick (Director Joseph Kosinski)

Triangle of Sadness (Director Ruben Östlund)

Docs to Watch

The ninth annual Docs to Watch series will be accompanied by a roundtable with the directors,

hosted by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter. Selected films include:

All That Breathes (Director Shaunak Sen)

Bad Axe (Director David Siev)

Descendant (Director Margaret Brown)

Fire of Love (Director Sara Dosa)

Good Night Oppy (Director Ryan White)

Last Flight Home (Director Ondi Timoner)

Moonage Daydream (Director Brett Morgen)

Navalny (Director Daniel Roher)

Retrograde (Director Matthew Heineman)

The Return Of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlile (Director Kathlyn Horan)

Sketch to Screen: Top Animated Contenders

Hosted by Clayton Davis of Variety, Sketch to Screen highlights the top animated films of the

year. Showcasing a broad array of artistic avenues and animation styles, these films tell compelling

stories as they contend for Oscar acclaim. Directors participate in post-screening Q&As and join

Davis for an Animation Roundtable during the festival. Films include:

Inu-Oh (Director Masaaki Yuasa)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Director Dean Fleischer Camp)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Director Kyle Balda)

First Look at “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Director Joel Crawford and Co-Director

Januel Mercado)

Turning Red (Director Domee Shi)

Wendell & Wild (Director Henry Selick)

After Dark

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s home for late-night fun and genre fare, these soon-to-be cult

classics are selected to thrill, scare, and entertain:

The Atomic Dream (Director Guy Kent)

Bones & All (Director Luca Guadagnino)

Enys Men (Director Mark Jenkin)

Murmur (Director Mark Polish)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Director Eric Appel)

Panels

Join the SCAD Savannah Film Festival for conversations and panels with industry stars and

insiders. This year’s panels include:

The exclusive Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel and Awards, hosted by festival media partner Entertainment Weekly. Participants will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural Variety 10 Artisans To Watch. The 10 artisans selected are cinematographer Todd Banhazl (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), makeup head Michelle Chung (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), composer Amie Doherty (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”), sound designer Mike James Gallagher (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), VFX artist and SCAD alumnus Jessica Love (“Thor: Love and Thunder”), hair department head Deaundra Metzger (“Till”), editor Scott Morris (“Armageddon Time”), costume designer Gersha Phillips (“The Woman King”), supervising sound editor Mac Smith (“Moon Knight) and production designer Ethan Tobman (“The Menu”)

The Wonder Women series , focusing on the cinematic achievements and contributions of women directors, producers, and below-the-line talent in film and television. Panelists include: Wonder Women Directors: Allison Anders, Sara Dosa, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and Maria Schrader; Wonder Women Producers: Carla Hacken, Nicôle Lecky, Alison Owen, Jurnee Smollett, and Christine Vachon; Wonder Women Below-The-Line: Angela Cantanzaro, Kathrin Eder, Catherine Haight, and Nicole Whittaker

The Below the Line series , highlighting the contributions of below-the-line talent to the art of cinema, with a focus on costume design and production design.

, highlighting the contributions of below-the-line talent to the art of cinema, with a focus on costume design and production design. The SCAD Alumni Panel, highlighting graduates of the university’s top-ranked film and

television degree programs.

Competition Films

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival celebrates the work of established and emerging filmmakers, from feature-length films to two-minute shorts. The juried competition showcases the best of professional, animated, and student films selected from more than 1,700 entries annually.

Narrative Features

From side-splitting comedies to heart-wrenching dramas, the narrative feature films selected represent diversity in storytelling, excellence in acting and directing, and exemplary cinematography and editing:

The Big Bend (Director Brett Wagner)

Dealing with Dad (Director Tom Huang)

The Moon & Back (Director Leah Bleich)

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (Directors Austin Bragg and Meredith Bragg)

Stay Awake (Director Jamie Sisley)

Documentary Features

Beyond simple subject matters, documentaries present compelling stories that illuminate and educate audiences in a thought-provoking and timely manner:

Afghan Dreamers (Director David Greenwald)

Butterfly in the Sky (Directors Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb)

Crows are White (Director Ahsen Nadeem)

The Quiet Epidemic (Director Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch)

Sam Now (Director Reed Harkness)

Professional Shorts

Running the gamut of subject matter and style, these short films are selected based on their individual merits in storytelling and execution:

A Better Half (Director Marco Calvani)

The Bardia (Director Gabriella Garcia-Pardo)

The Daughter (Director Soumyak Kanti DeBiswas)

Long Line of Ladies (Directors Shaandiin Tome and Rayka Zehtabchi)

Love, Barbara (Director Brydie O’Connor)

Miss Patti (Director Kate Hamilton, Grasie Mercedes)

North Star (Director P.J. Palmer)

Rosie’s Theater Kids (Director Steven Cantor)

The Ruth Brinker Story (Director Apo W Bazidi)

Soft Sounds of Peeling Fruit (Director So Young Shelly Yo)

Documentary Shorts

In this mesmerizing collection of shorts, filmmakers explore art, history, politics, and personal profiles to offer a captivating panorama of our world.

A Very Fragile Thing (Directors Selah Eshetu and Ryan De Franco)

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From A Plantation Prison (Director Cinque Northern)

Bacon ‘N’ Laces (Director Stephen Michael Simon)

The Flagmakers (Directors Cynthia Wade, Sharon Liese)

Invisible Seams (Director Jia Li)

Kinderland (Director Amy Grappell)

Of the Moment: Sculpting a Union’s Future (Director Jacob Moises Menache)

Our League (Director Sam Cullman)

State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith (Director Ryan White)

Animated Shorts

These animated films represent the diversity of the craft — from simple, hand-drawn figures to stop-motion and digital rendering — showcasing unique storytelling at its finest:

Black Slide (Director Uri Lotan)

Cat and Moth (Director India Barnardo)

Ex Creta (Director Jon Portman)

Letter to a Pig (Director Tal Kantor)

Manō (Director Brittany Biggs)

Memento Mori (Director Paul O’Flanagan )

New Moon (Directors Jeff Le Bars and Jérémie Balais)

Pour Games (Director Patrick Smith)

Regular Rabbit (Director Eoin Duffy)

Reparations (Director Wilson Borja)

Toddler Talks (Director Diana Reichenbach)

Student Shorts

With solid storytelling and emerging vision, these films represent a broad range of categories including live action, narrative, documentary, and animation. Shorts from student filmmakers at SCAD and universities in France, Germany, Canada, and the U.S. that are part of the competition include:

Avalanches (Director Liz Lian)

Blue Curry (Directors Magali Dunyach, Chien-Ju Hung, Jimin Jung, Vajra Pancharia, and Léa Pietrzyk)

Clicker (Director Charles Kugler)

Darkside (Director Spencer Zimmerman)

Goodbye Jérôme! (Directors Gabrielle Selnet, Adam Sillard, and Chloé Farr)

He Was Hope (Director Taylor Conley)

Kaghati (Directors Stanley Soendoro and Amanda Jayapurna)

Laika & Nemo (Directors Jan Gadermann and Sebastian Gadow)

Lost Souls (Director Christina Giordano)

Maayanagri (A City of Dreams) (Director Sourab Reddy)

Memoria(l) (Director Ian Kelly)

Mileage (Directors Jennifer Wu, Kym Santiana, Ruyee Lu, Christopher Hsueh, Nicole Taylor-Topacio, Joy Zhou, Ruby Saysanasy, Miranda Li, and Saul Benavides

The Pope’s Dog (Director Neko Pilarcik-Tellez)

The Promised Land (Director Tanaseth Tulyathan)

Remnants of the Night (Director Kathie Yang)

The Soloists (Directors Mehrnaz Abdollahinia. Feben Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka Celeste Jamneck, and Yi Liu)

The Uncertain Snow (Directors Marion Boisrond, Marie-Liesse Coumau, Gwendoline Legendre, Ada Hernaez, and Romane Tisseau)

Where No One Lives (Director Li Anne Liew)

This Wild Abyss (Director Thomas Mendolia)

Global Shorts Forum

The Global Shorts Forum is a curated collection of international shorts across multiple genres that focus on world issues. This year’s themes include:

XX: A nuanced selection of films examining female-identifying perspectives drives this collection.

Of the Land: These short films explore the unique and sometimes harrowing relationships that humans have with the natural world and their environment, offering diverse perspectives and experiences.

Shorts Spotlight

This year’s Shorts Spotlight themes include: