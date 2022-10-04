Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Despite Remonstrators, Area Plan Approves Coleman Rezoning
Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7.53 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. The property is on the north side of McKenna Road, southeast of EMS B38 Lane, in Tippecanoe Township. Coleman wants to build a maximum of 15 new homes on the property.
Times-Union Newspaper
Workforce Summit Addresses Need To Add More Child Care Seats
WINONA LAKE – The importance of adding more child care seats in the area has been a hot topic in the county for a number of years. At the LaunchPad Workforce Summit Wednesday at Westminster Hall in Winona Lake, LaunchPad Director Sherry Searles explained why child care is an issue locally and nationwide.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Council Looks To Establish Fees For EV Charging Stations
Though they’re not “up and running” yet, the city of Warsaw has installed two electric vehicle charging stations downtown. Monday night, after a public hearing, the Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading establishing various fees and parking regulations regarding city-owned electric vehicle charging stations. The second reading will be during the Council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
Times-Union Newspaper
Traffic Commission OKs Removal Of ‘No Left Turn’ Sign On CR 200S
The sign on CR 200 South in Warsaw that said “No Left Turn” onto Dwight Drive by Eisenhower Elementary School was taken down this week. Wednesday, the Warsaw Traffic Commission approved the removal of the sign after some discussion between members of the board and the public. Because of the addition of the stacked drive on Dwight Drive to Eisenhower, the Commission felt the sign was no longer necessary.
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
Times-Union Newspaper
Election Board Tests Equipment For General Election
Voting machine testing Monday by the Kosciusko County Election Board included five with the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system. VVPATs will be used during early voting, which begins Oct. 12, and at two of the precincts on election day, Nov. 8 - Heritage Park in Etna Green and at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Warsaw, according to County Clerk Ann Torpy. Our Lady of Guadalupe replaces Center Lake Pavilion this fall because of the renovation work being done on the pavilion. All other voting locations will be similar to the May primary.
Times-Union Newspaper
City To Add Bus Stop Sign On Eastbound Center Street; Consider Surveillance Camera
As the number of stop-arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is very concerning to Warsaw Community Schools Director of Transportation Mark Fick. Wednesday, he brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the bus stop in front of Papa John’s on...
wboi.org
Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick
The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
Times-Union Newspaper
GOP Fish Fry
The Kosciusko County Republican Party fall fish fry was busy Wednesday afternoon and many of the GOP candidates turned out for the fundraiser. Pictured (L to R) are Tera Klutz, Indiana state auditor; Jim Smith, candidate for sheriff; Kimberly Cates, Kosciusko County Council District 1; Rudy Yakym III, candidate for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District; Amy Roe, Kosciusko County Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program community coordinator; David Abott, Indiana State representative; and Brad Voelz, chief deputy to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Hampton and candidate for prosecuting attorney.
Times-Union Newspaper
Election Board Announces Voting Locations For Election
The Kosciusko County Election Board on Monday announced the voting locations for the Nov. 8 general election and special election. Since the county has adopted voting centers, any registered voter in Kosciusko County may vote at any location in the county. They are:. • Atwood Community Center, 213 Hovey St.,...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
beckersspine.com
Warsaw, Indiana houses one third of world orthopedic manufacturing
Warsaw, Ind., is known as the orthopedic capital of the world, housing one third of the world's orthopedic manufacturing companies, and two thirds of the world's hip and knee manufacturing companies, according to Ignite Orthopedics. In 1895, chemist Revra DePuy founded DePuy Manufacturing Co. in downtown Warsaw, followed by Justin...
Inside Indiana Business
Premier Truck Rental to break ground on expanded HQ
Fort Wayne-based Premier Truck Rental will Wednesday break ground on a $5 million expansion of its headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company says the project includes about 24,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. PTR originally announced plans for the project in May. The company said the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Still Time To Submit Local Photos For Parkview Kosciusko Hospital Décor
As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital (PKH) continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty and Kosciusko...
casscountyonline.com
Food Pantries, Meals and Programs in Cass County, Indiana
With generous support from United Way of Cass County, we have compiled the following list of organizations and resources that provide assistance with meals and groceries. This is a work in progress. Please contact the organization offering the program or service for specific details. If you represent an organization or...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.06.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5:42 p.m. Tuesday - Dakotah Cephus Shepherd, 29, of 1522 Brook View Ave., Warsaw, arrested for false informing, resisting law enforcement and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine. No bond set. •11:56 p.m. Tuesday - Todd A. Craig, 56, of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Historical Society To Host Annual Dinner And Program
PIERCETON - Kosciusko County Historical Society will host its annual dinner and program Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the old Train Depot in Pierceton. The evening's program features Kim Gregory-Baney, author of "If Only Walls Could Talk." Gregory-Baney was born and raised in Warsaw. She graduated from Grace College...
wfft.com
Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
WANE-TV
Northeastern REMC says new energy storage will save customers $35M over 20 years
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Northeastern REMC showed off a new energy storage facility Wednesday they say will save customers millions of dollars over the next two decades. The five battery locations allow them to buy electricity at night – when the rate is lower – and then distribute the electricity to customers at peak times when the rates would have been higher.
