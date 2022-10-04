Voting machine testing Monday by the Kosciusko County Election Board included five with the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system. VVPATs will be used during early voting, which begins Oct. 12, and at two of the precincts on election day, Nov. 8 - Heritage Park in Etna Green and at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Warsaw, according to County Clerk Ann Torpy. Our Lady of Guadalupe replaces Center Lake Pavilion this fall because of the renovation work being done on the pavilion. All other voting locations will be similar to the May primary.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO