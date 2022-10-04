Read full article on original website
Goddess Epona
2d ago
Maybe we should just start building jails or whatnot to house just these people together in. Or we can call them what they are; asylums. That's where they should be housed.
4
Pam Young
2d ago
Why on earth did we pay for this in the 1st place!?!? we are to pay if they are sick or dying!! absolute nonsense!! you are in jail not club fed!!
2
Idaho Judge Drops Cannibalism Charge, And It’s Gnawing At Me
For those in southern Idaho that don't pay close attention to what's going on up north, there's a bizarre ongoing murder case that involves an alleged, self-confessed cannibal, who just had a charge involving consuming the flesh of another thrown out for lack of evidence. How many Idahoans have heard...
Post Register
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
kmvt
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
KEPR
Tri-Cities rancher sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for large criminal fraud scheme
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Tri-Cities rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $244 million in restitution for "ghost cattle" fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the rancher's sentencing is the largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Washington.
KIVI-TV
New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents
BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
Former assistant prison warden pleads guilty to unlawful acts with inmate
A former assistant Nebraska prison warden pleaded guilty Monday to felony unlawful acts with an inmate in exchange for having two felony charges of sexually abusing the inmate dropped.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
Idaho sockeye salmon return brings mixed results
BOISE, Idaho — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736 adult...
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Remaining Nonresident Elk Tags Still Available for Residents to Buy as Second Tags
LEWISTON - Remaining nonresident elk tags in Idaho are available for residents to purchase as second tags. Residents must pay full nonresident price for the tags, which are available for a limited number of elk zones. As of October 3, a total of 251 nonresident tags are available for purchase....
ksl.com
'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
