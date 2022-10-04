ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies host LSU after snapping losing skid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday’s win over Rice when the Maroon & White host the LSU Tigers for Thursday’s 6 p.m. A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation match on Ellis Field. Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Women’s Golf finishes fifth at Blessings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in fifth at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday. “We hit it ok, but we didn’t play very clean inside of 100 yards,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Our...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gray, Redifer Earn SEC Rider of the Month Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian standouts Ariana Gray (Reining) and Haley Redifer (Fences) were named the Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month in their respective events, the league announced Thursday. Gray, a Calgary, Alberta, product has started the season undefeated (3-0) and is averaging a score of 71.5...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie men’s golf post record-setting win at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues finished off record-setting victories at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M men’s tennis advance to Round of 16 at ITA All-American Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association doubles main draw, Wednesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter, ranked No. 25, defeated Youcef Rihana-Alex Bulte (Florida State), 6-3, 4-6, [10]-[8]. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Goldsmith, Stoiana advance in ITA singles main draw

GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis’ standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Wednesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109, highlighted the day taking down No. 6...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder returns to Merrill Green Stadium hosting Huntsville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are coming off a bye and are 2 and 3 on the season. Team Green returns to Merrill-Green Stadium on Friday for their first home game in nearly a month. The Rangers are coming off a 42-35 overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated two...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

WTAW celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local media staple is celebrating 100 years this week. “We’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen a lot of growth,” General Manager of Bryan Broadcasting Ben Downs said. To reach 100 doesn’t just happen. “We have a station here locally that’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station author celebrates publication of third novel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chaselyn Roderick is a freshman at Texas A&M University who is making a name for herself as a professional author. At just 18 years old the young author is already celebrating the publication of her third novel. Ever since she could remember Roderick has had...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport. According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Looking to get a COVID booster? Now’s the perfect time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters and questions swirling about what is ahead for the fall and winter season, Dr. Kia Parsi, the Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Health, joined First News at Four to clear up some of these questions. According...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

