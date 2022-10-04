Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies host LSU after snapping losing skid
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday’s win over Rice when the Maroon & White host the LSU Tigers for Thursday’s 6 p.m. A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation match on Ellis Field. Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finishes fifth at Blessings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in fifth at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday. “We hit it ok, but we didn’t play very clean inside of 100 yards,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Our...
KBTX.com
Gray, Redifer Earn SEC Rider of the Month Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian standouts Ariana Gray (Reining) and Haley Redifer (Fences) were named the Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month in their respective events, the league announced Thursday. Gray, a Calgary, Alberta, product has started the season undefeated (3-0) and is averaging a score of 71.5...
KBTX.com
Aggies move into third at Blessings Collegiate heading into final day
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third in the second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday. “We are in position,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The finish made us feel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggie men’s golf post record-setting win at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues finished off record-setting victories at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was the...
KBTX.com
A&M men’s tennis advance to Round of 16 at ITA All-American Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association doubles main draw, Wednesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter, ranked No. 25, defeated Youcef Rihana-Alex Bulte (Florida State), 6-3, 4-6, [10]-[8]. The...
KBTX.com
Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw
TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets,...
KBTX.com
Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday. “Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Goldsmith, Stoiana advance in ITA singles main draw
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis’ standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Wednesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109, highlighted the day taking down No. 6...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
Rudder returns to Merrill Green Stadium hosting Huntsville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are coming off a bye and are 2 and 3 on the season. Team Green returns to Merrill-Green Stadium on Friday for their first home game in nearly a month. The Rangers are coming off a 42-35 overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated two...
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
KBTX.com
WTAW celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local media staple is celebrating 100 years this week. “We’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen a lot of growth,” General Manager of Bryan Broadcasting Ben Downs said. To reach 100 doesn’t just happen. “We have a station here locally that’s...
KBTX.com
As Texas continues to prioritize school safety, Bryan ISD receives its first audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School safety is being reassessed across the nation following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, and Texas has taken another step in ensuring its students’ safety with Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment of the Texas Education Agency’s first Chief of School Safety and Security.
KBTX.com
Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
KBTX.com
College Station author celebrates publication of third novel
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chaselyn Roderick is a freshman at Texas A&M University who is making a name for herself as a professional author. At just 18 years old the young author is already celebrating the publication of her third novel. Ever since she could remember Roderick has had...
KBTX.com
Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport. According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport...
KBTX.com
Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
KBTX.com
Looking to get a COVID booster? Now’s the perfect time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters and questions swirling about what is ahead for the fall and winter season, Dr. Kia Parsi, the Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Health, joined First News at Four to clear up some of these questions. According...
Comments / 0