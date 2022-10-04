Read full article on original website
A&M Volleyball hosts Mississippi State for pair of matches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena this week for two matches against Mississippi State on Friday and Saturday. First serve of the series between the Aggies (10-6, 2-3 SEC) and the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-2 SEC) is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday. Fans can also catch the action via streaming SEC Network+ (Friday/Saturday) or live stats.
Aggies host LSU after snapping losing skid
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday’s win over Rice when the Maroon & White host the LSU Tigers for Thursday’s 6 p.m. A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation match on Ellis Field. Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets...
Aggie men’s golf post record-setting win at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues finished off record-setting victories at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was the...
Aggies announce non-conference schedule for 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies announced their 25-game non-conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon. The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a string of midweek home games against Rice (March 21), Texas (March 28) and Texas State (April 4). Texas A&M hosts three non-conference weekend series, all against...
Aggies looking to repeat last year’s success against Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This time a year ago, Texas A&M football was coming off a disappointing loss to Mississippi State and was preparing to take on a top-ranked Alabama team. The 2021 Aggies also had two losses heading into their game with the Crimson Tide. The Maroon and...
A&M men’s tennis advance to Round of 16 at ITA All-American Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association doubles main draw, Wednesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter, ranked No. 25, defeated Youcef Rihana-Alex Bulte (Florida State), 6-3, 4-6, [10]-[8]. The...
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as...
Rudder returns to Merrill Green Stadium hosting Huntsville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are coming off a bye and are 2 and 3 on the season. Team Green returns to Merrill-Green Stadium on Friday for their first home game in nearly a month. The Rangers are coming off a 42-35 overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated two...
Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park. Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146 years old
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now 146 years old. On Oct. 4, 1876, 40 students and six faculty started instruction at the first public institution of higher education in Texas. Today, Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another...
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
WTAW celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local media staple is celebrating 100 years this week. “We’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen a lot of growth,” General Manager of Bryan Broadcasting Ben Downs said. To reach 100 doesn’t just happen. “We have a station here locally that’s...
Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
As Texas continues to prioritize school safety, Bryan ISD receives its first audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School safety is being reassessed across the nation following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, and Texas has taken another step in ensuring its students’ safety with Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment of the Texas Education Agency’s first Chief of School Safety and Security.
Half of area counties now under a Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought conditions are steadily returning across the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday, it has been 29 days since the last measurable rain fell in the area. Burn Bans are starting to be issued again, several of which have gone into effect just in the last 24 hours. Outdoor burning is now prohibited for half of the area’s 16 counties due to these dry conditions. Counties Currently Under a Burn Ban:
Plane damaged following hard landing at Navasota’s airport
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Tuesday evening following an airplane’s hard landing at the airport in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the plane slid off the runway just before 7 p.m. after its arrival at the airport. According to flight records, the aircraft left the airport...
Our Saviour’s Lutheran to host free fall festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is in the air and so are fall festivities. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. There will be free food, live music and...
