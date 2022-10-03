ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Micaiah S. Mullen

Micaiah S. Mullen, 34, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
2022 Mount Pleasant Homecoming Royalty

The 2022 Mount Pleasant High School Homecoming Court was announced during Boom Night festivities at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Thursday night. This year’s Queen is Meena Deesawasmongkol and the King is Wyatt Woodsmall. Here is the rest of this year’s Court…. Tristian Shull and Zerek Venghaus. Jacara Ivey...
Dennis Duane Cass

Dennis Duane Cass, 66, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on July 14, 1956 in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Donald L. and Arlene (Jones) Cass. He is survived by...
Homecoming Parade Grand Marshals

The Mount Pleasant Homecoming Parade on Friday afternoon will be led by this year’s Grand Marshals, Marj and Wendall Thimmesch. And, of course, there will be bands, floats and Royalty. The 2022 Mount Pleasant High School Homecoming Court was announced during Boom Night festivities at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Thursday night. This year’s Queen is Meena Deesawasmongkol and the King is Wyatt Woodsmall. Here is the rest of this year’s Court….
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® – BURLINGTON ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the Burlington and southeast Iowa communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 8. What: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps support the Alzheimer’s Association’s critical research, care and support across...
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center. i. District Library Program – Lottie Schnicker, Teacher-Librarian. ii. Fund Balances, Unspent Balance and Transportation Report. iii. Special Education Supplement. b. Set Public Hearing Date for HVAC Upgrade Phase 2: Plans, Scope of Project and Estimated Costs – Monday, November...
September Students of Character

Mount Pleasant High School is proud to announce the September 2022 Students of Character, Sarah Brown, Wyatt Woodsmall, & Ben Carthey. These students have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work! We are Panther Proud of you all!
Sports, October 7th

Winfield-Mt. Union was led by Bradie Buffington’s 9 kill performance last night as they defeated Pekin in straight sets: 25-12, 25-8, and 25-21. Keely Malone tallied 27 assists on the night. Heading into their last game of the regular season against Wapello on Tuesday, October 11th, the Wolves are 21-9 with a 7-0 district record.
Lee County Cattlemen Host BQA & BQA-T Certification Opportunity

The Lee County Cattlemen are hosting a BQA/BQA-T (Beef Quality Assurance & Beef Quality Assurance-Transportation) certification opportunity. The meeting will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 6:00 pm in the Pilot Grove Community Room, Donnellson Iowa. RSVP’s are strongly encouraged & appreciated (call/text 319-470-8558 email sparkycattleco@gmail.com). The Beef...
Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
MP Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on October 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Mount Pleasant City Hall, 307 E Monroe St., in the large conference room. Approve minutes from the September 13th, 2022 meeting. Make recommendation to city council concerning an ordinance to limit the number...
Third-Parties Charging for Military Records

The Henry County Recorder’s Office and The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
From the City Council Personnel & Finance Committee Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council Personnel and Finance C0mmittee met Thursday morning. The committee reviewed a draft of a 28E agreement with the Mount Pleasant School District for a school resource officer. The officer would be a member of the Mount Pleasant PD but work in the schools when school is in session. So far the School District and the Union approve the draft. There are some internal logistics that are still being finalized.
