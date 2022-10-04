NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels might not be in the mood to talk about the Vanderbilt Commodores. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sure is. Kiffin wants his Rebels to know Vanderbilt is not the winless team they thumped 54-21 in their last visit to Nashville back in his first season as head coach. Kiffin says these Commodores are “way better” in coach Clark Lea’s second season, even if Ole Miss has won three straight in this Southeastern Conference series. He also wants his Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) to keep this season from being a roller-coaster no matter the rankings or being a heavy favorite. Their challenge Saturday when they play Vanderbilt is refocusing after knocking off then-No. 7 Kentucky 22-19.

OXFORD, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO