Tennessee’s depth chart for LSU game
After getting an open date to get some players healthy and look back on the good and bad from its first 4-0 start in six years, Tennessee is back at it in SEC play to start their October slate and a run of eight games in as many weeks. The eighth-ranked Vols have a tough road opener in conference against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN) – the Tigers have won four in a row since losing their opener and won their first two SEC games against Mississippi State and Auburn. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Kiffin wants no roller-coaster for No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels might not be in the mood to talk about the Vanderbilt Commodores. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sure is. Kiffin wants his Rebels to know Vanderbilt is not the winless team they thumped 54-21 in their last visit to Nashville back in his first season as head coach. Kiffin says these Commodores are “way better” in coach Clark Lea’s second season, even if Ole Miss has won three straight in this Southeastern Conference series. He also wants his Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) to keep this season from being a roller-coaster no matter the rankings or being a heavy favorite. Their challenge Saturday when they play Vanderbilt is refocusing after knocking off then-No. 7 Kentucky 22-19.
Tidbits: LSU Basketball set to host Geaux Mad visitors
LSU is set to host numerous visitors for its "Geaux Mad" event on Friday ahead of football's matchup with Tennessee.
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Tusculum hosts Quiz Bowl for high school students
GREENEVILLE — About 80 students from three states absorbed the collegiate atmosphere, engaged in high-quality competition and learned about all Tennessee’s first higher education institution offers during a recent quiz bowl at Tusculum University. The students, who came from 12 high schools in Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina,...
EHS Navy Cadet program fields first rifle team
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program competed in its first marksmanship competition on Saturday, Sept. 24. Cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou, Rylee Phillps traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville participate in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. Shooting agains 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, the EHS cadets represented the unit and school well. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
