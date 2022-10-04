ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Seasoned Brisket is serving up full plates on Wednesday

The Seasoned Brisket will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The family owned and operated barbecue restaurant recently announced its transition to catering. But as promised, owners Annie and Tim McMahon are still going to be open for full-service dining on a limited basis. On Wednesday, the restaurant plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies sell out.
What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?

A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
