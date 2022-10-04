A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.

