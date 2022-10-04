Read full article on original website
Seasoned Brisket is serving up full plates on Wednesday
The Seasoned Brisket will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The family owned and operated barbecue restaurant recently announced its transition to catering. But as promised, owners Annie and Tim McMahon are still going to be open for full-service dining on a limited basis. On Wednesday, the restaurant plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies sell out.
Candidate column: Wilbert ‘Bill’ Baker explains what the county surveyor does
We all cherish our God given freedoms in this blessed country: life, liberty and property. We often see our first responders manning an ambulance, fire truck or patrol car, providing life sustaining aid, protecting the lives and property of anyone in need, and upholding the rule of law. But what about those surveyors?
Partners in Routt County invites community to celebrate 25 years in Steamboat Springs
Partners in Routt County is celebrating 25 years, and the nonprofit is inviting the community to gather Oct. 15 at the Steamboat Grand to celebrate a long list of accomplishments. Since 1996, the group has grown from just a few mentor-mentee matches to more than 60. Lindsey Kohler, executive director...
What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?
A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
