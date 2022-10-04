Read full article on original website
Related
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Where we sit in church says a lot about us
If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'
A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Holy cats! Some folks will believe anything, and that's dangerous
No, Greenville and Horry County schools aren’t setting out litter boxes for students who identify as cats. None of their students are "meowing" their answers in class, or wearing collars. Well, not because of this anyway. All that would be hilarious — if it wasn’t terrifying that some people...
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: Faith, family and the dropping number of marriages
For decades, viewers have enjoyed the Japanese reality TV series “Old Enough!” in which preschool children venture into the streets alone to run errands for their parents.
purewow.com
10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today
Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
Upworthy
Fed-up dad wants people to stop celebrating him for doing the bare minimum as a parent
In an ideal world, parental responsibilities should be equally divided. However, in reality, the burden of most of it falls on the shoulders of moms. Moreover, moms are rarely appreciated for all the physical and emotional labor they put in. On the other hand, dads are appreciated and celebrated if they merely handle their share of work with children. A father is asking people to stop doing that and to stop appreciating him for doing the bare minimum for his children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Studies show people value local newspapers
The 82nd annual National Newspaper Week is a recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States and Canada and is sponsored by Newspaper Association Members. Newspaper reporting and content have never been more relevant. We all have stories of readers desperately seeking reliable information about...
michiganmamanews.com
4 Damaging Things Parents Say Without Realizing It
Article as seen on Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool. Have you ever said something that you instantly wished you could take back? It happens to us all. But have you ever had the opposite experience? Have you ever been completely clueless about how your words affected someone else until they brought it to your attention? Unfortunately, this doesn’t only happen with other adults. Parents often say things to their children that have much bigger ramifications than they realize. Here are four damaging things that parents say to their children without realizing it.
allnurses.com
Media Killed the Common Sense Bar
Specializes in ED, ICU, Public/Community Health. Has 20 years experience. Have you ever heard that old song “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles? It came out in 1979. An oldie, but a goodie. The lyrics of this poppy song deal with how new technology has put to rest an old way of life as TV and music videos made their debut in the 20th century. Though innovation with its many advantages is inevitable, there is something to be missed from bygone days when things were simply . . . simpler.
D. None of the Above: The 10 commandments of cellphone usage and etiquette for our kids
You’re meeting with your boss, and you can feel your phone vibrating in your pocket with a new text message, an incoming email or a good old-fashioned phone call. You’d be on pins and needles if someone you knew, your spouse or partner, perhaps, were expecting a baby. Or, perhaps, someone was traveling a great distance through a storm and you were eager to hear that your friend or family member had arrived safely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I hope my kids have ‘forever friends’—like the ones I have
A few weeks ago, I went out for a rare mid-week dinner with a couple of childhood friends. We don’t get together all that often (we’re all busy working moms, after all), though we do chat in a group text often (usually when one of us wants to spill tea). It doesn't matter how long it's been since we've last seen each other. When we spend time together, it's like no time has passed. This is the beauty of forever friends.
momcollective.com
Savoring Time When You Are Losing Your Mind
There is a lot of cliché advice experienced parents offer to expecting families without thinking. While “sleep when the baby is sleeping” is near the top of the list for unrealistic guidance, the worst is one I have been guilty of saying myself:. “Enjoy this time! It...
poemhunter.com
Normal Love Poem by Verilyn Titus
Family is important all the way around... I pray to God everyday that for my kids a normal love can be found... Why do you hold back the love and hinder the care....?. That it takes for me to be successful in life... Don't you know I need you even...
I Love That You Love Your Daughter — But Please Don’t Villainize My Son
From the first moment I looked into my newborn son’s hazy blue eyes, I knew that I would do anything to protect him. He was so new, so delicate, and though I only had 25 years of my own life experience at the time, I felt in my soul that it was my duty to guide him and keep him safe. I silently promised him then and there that I’d do my best.
Comments / 0