ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Matt Smith
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Princess Of Wales#The Crown#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Daily Mail#New York Post
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry looks ‘utterly miserable’ as he misses ‘a life of duty’ with Royal Family

PRINCE Harry appears "utterly miserable' after he quit the Royal Family - with an author saying he looks like he misses "his life of duty". The Duke of Sussex's great-granduncle King Edward had "sad eyes" following his abdication as monarch to wed Wallis Simpson, a royal expert explained - and he thinks Harry shows similar signs of dejection after leaving for the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
WORLD
The List

The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's Death, Royal Expert Says (Exclusive)

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, Monday, and now, with her funeral complete, many are weighing in on the probable cause of Her Majesty's death. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to royal expert, Katie Nicholl at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, where she said the Queen "ultimately died of a broken heart," just over a year after Prince Philip's passing in April 2021.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return Home To Archie & Lillibet After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

The pair were seen being carted out of the Los Angeles International Airport in a black SUV. Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, have returned to America following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Although they were not physically seen, their black Lincoln SUV was photographed taking them out of the Los Angeles International Airport. The parents of two, who have not been with their kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, since they first left the US, took a British Airways plane from London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral

Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
U.K.
The List

The List

58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy