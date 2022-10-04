ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

NACC partially closed for 2 weeks due to Parvo exposure. According to a press release, the shelter will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, over the next 14 days. New arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity on arrival and will vaccinate animals upon intake.
According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had gone down with injuries.
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County.
There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center.
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Chopper Video: Multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)

NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
According to Williamsburg police, 32-year-old Preston Teague and 33-year-old England Marie Holley, both from Williamsburg, are accused in an armed robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Richmond Road the night of September 23.
Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening.
