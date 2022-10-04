Read full article on original website
Suffolk man to become one of the only amputee firefighters in Virginia
For the last year, Suffolk Fire and Rescue has been training a new class of heroes. In that class is a one-of-a-kind recruit. When he graduates from training, there will be no other firefighter like him in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history
Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history
Crews remove steeple which fell from a Virginia Beach church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A steeple ripped off of the Galilee Church in Virginia Beach is sitting in a new spot Thursday morning. Remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked it off the roof and wedged it between the church and Holly Hill Apartments. Reverend Andrew Buchanan with Galilee Church couldn’t...
WAVY News 10
Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
WAVY News 10
Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport
Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport

According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had gone down with injuries.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WAVY News 10
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County

A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County.
WAVY News 10
Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers
Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers

There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center.
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
recordpatriot.com
In graves of a lost Black cemetery, hope for links to family history
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Archaeologist Jack Gary pulls back the plastic tarp covering the grave. A few surprised frogs jump out of the way. He shows the outline of the burial, marked by the disturbed soil thrown on top of the deceased. At the foot of the grave, his team found...
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
WRIC TV
Person “lucky to be alive” after I-95 shooting Thursday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Troopers say a person is “very, very lucky to be alive” after a reported shooting on I-95 early Thursday morning. 8News heard reports of the shooting on 95 northbound near Woods Edge Road around 2 a.m. Troopers say this is the...
WAVY News 10
Chopper Video: Multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
Chopper Video: Multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K

A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend.
Crane on barge catches fire in James River near Newport News shipyard
A crane on a barge caught fire Tuesday night in the James River near Newport News Shipbuilders. No one was hurt. Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
WAVY News 10
Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg
Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg

According to Williamsburg police, 32-year-old Preston Teague and 33-year-old England Marie Holley, both from Williamsburg, are accused in an armed robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Richmond Road the night of September 23.
WAVY News 10
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening.
