Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?

A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Low-cost clinics available for Yampa Valley pet owners

The Routt County Humane Society is hosting a wellness clinic for income-qualified residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in Craig. Low-cost spay and neuter services for cats will be available for income-qualified residents. A verification of annual income of less than $50,000 is required at the time of service.
CRAIG, CO
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
