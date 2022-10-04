Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?
A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
Craig Daily Press
Low-cost clinics available for Yampa Valley pet owners
The Routt County Humane Society is hosting a wellness clinic for income-qualified residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in Craig. Low-cost spay and neuter services for cats will be available for income-qualified residents. A verification of annual income of less than $50,000 is required at the time of service.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Craig Daily Press
Partners in Routt County invites community to celebrate 25 years in Steamboat Springs
Partners in Routt County is celebrating 25 years, and the nonprofit is inviting the community to gather Oct. 15 at the Steamboat Grand to celebrate a long list of accomplishments. Since 1996, the group has grown from just a few mentor-mentee matches to more than 60. Lindsey Kohler, executive director...
Craig Daily Press
Craig considers how best to accommodate live-work units while protecting intended commercial space
With creative housing solutions and more flexible working situations developing around the city, Craig City Council is starting to consider how to best handle zoning for less traditional uses. Whether the topic is how to revitalize vacant buildings downtown or how to cultivate more housing for local residents, the idea...
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
