Poshmark Going Private in $1.2 Billion Deal With South Korea’s Naver
It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company. The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world. When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...
Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
Today in Crypto: Terraform CEO Do Kwon Denies Prosecutors’ Seizure of Crypto Assets
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform, has denied reports that 56.2 billion won (roughly $39.6 million) of his crypto assets have been frozen by South Korean prosecutors. “I don’t get the motivation behind spreading this falsehood – muscle flexing? But to what end?” Kwon tweeted Wednesday (Oct. 5). “I don’t know whose funds they’ve frozen, but good for them, hope they use it for good.”
NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
The First Africa Bitcoin Conference Begins On December 5th
The first Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is set for December 5-7 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Bitcoiners, entrepreneurs, educators, advocates, thought-leaders and industry professionals from Africa and across the world are gathering the adoption and use of bitcoin in Africa and across the world.
Abu Dhabi Set to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards In November 2022
The Middle East Blockchain Awards will hold its inaugural ceremony in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions to the blockchain and Web 3.0 industries. The Awards will be presented by Hoko Agency Middle East in collaboration with the Middle East, Africa, Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship event, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (MEAACBA).
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
$4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through
Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion, but the firm says certain conditions were not met by the 30 September 2022 long stop date and the agreement was automatically terminated. The...
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
Chainalysis: MENA Is World’s Fastest-Growing Crypto Market
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency market on the planet, a report by blockchain researcher Chainalysis has found. The report — published Wednesday (Oct. 5) on the company’s blog — found that the volume of crypto received in that part of the world rose 48% between June 2021 and June 2022, reaching $566 billion. The data is part of Chainalysis’ larger worldwide index of crypto adoption, due to be published later in the month.
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine. The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON,...
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Fraud Prevention Service for Banking Institutions: Report
Financial services giant Mastercard is launching a software tool aimed at assisting banks in identifying and preventing fraudulent transactions emanating from crypto exchanges. According to a new CNBC report, the Crypto Secure software uses artificial intelligence to build a risk profile for crypto exchanges on the financial services giant’s payment...
Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB), the three organizations stated today (Oct. 6) in a joint press release. First announced in April this year, the IXB pilot will leverage the existing...
SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung-report
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed on Tuesday a long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), but did not propose the South Korean firm to invest in the British company, a local media reported on Wednesday.
Tassat wants to prove that blockchain technology should be boring. Its new product just recorded $800 million of transactions in a weekend
The fintech company Tassat launched its new blockchain product, the Digital Interbank Network, on Saturday, onboarding three banks and completing over $800 million in transactions during its first three official days of operation. While blockchain projects usually conjure ideas of decentralization, Tassat has taken a different approach. The New York–based...
Neo Financial reinvents Canadian credit card reward programs with subscription-based cashback, partner access and insurance bundles
Neo Financial has introduced new subscription-based bundled rewards, further expanding their suite of personalized financial products. The Neo Card™ is the first credit card in Canada to provide members with the power to fully customize their rewards and benefits, effectively combining multiple premium reward cards into a single card.
LinkedIn being targeted by fake CISO Profile Positions in Large Companies
LinkedIn has publicly announced that for some reasons, its servers are being targeted by fake CISO Profiles that disclose vacant positions at large multinational companies. However, the profiles when probed are found to be fake and being targeted from Asian & African countries that have nothing to do with the company operations or vacancies.
Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China
Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
