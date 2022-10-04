ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

myrye.com

Rye – Harrison Game is Saturday, 1:30pm: What You Need to Know

The Game – the age old rivalry between Rye Garnet and Harrison Huskie football – happens again this Saturday. Here is everything you need to know, courtesy of Rye Athletics. Be sure to watch for the OG’s 2022 game preview later this week. Read up on the Garnet football season to date.
RYE, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings

Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season

The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees And Mets Both Set NYC History

The entire city of New York has had a reason to be excited this MLB season. After some big offseason moves, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets looked like legitimate postseason contenders. Regardless of if you’re a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, it’s a fun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
i95 ROCK

Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game

The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
BREWSTER, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
NBC New York

Long Island Principal Whose Mysterious Leave Prompted Student Walkout to Return

A Long Island high school principal whose mysterious leave sparked a student protest on the first day of school -- and incited community uproar -- will return to his position next week, the school district says, though it's still not clear what sparked his absence in the first place. Longtime...
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
Commercial Observer

Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M

A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

