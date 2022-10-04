Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
myrye.com
The OG on Rye Football: Garnets Host the Huskies for The Game Saturday, October 8th @1:30pm
LAST WEEK’S GAME – RYE @ FOX LANE. The result of the fox hunt never was in doubt with the Garnets comfortably ahead by seven, then fourteen, and then twenty-one before substituting liberally. The foxes snuck in a score against the subs for a final count of 21-7 Garnets. Tally-Ho!
myrye.com
Rye – Harrison Game is Saturday, 1:30pm: What You Need to Know
The Game – the age old rivalry between Rye Garnet and Harrison Huskie football – happens again this Saturday. Here is everything you need to know, courtesy of Rye Athletics. Be sure to watch for the OG’s 2022 game preview later this week. Read up on the Garnet football season to date.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
iona.edu
Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., Jumps 15 Spots On City & State's 2022 Westchester Power 100 List
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., has been named for the fourth consecutive year to City & State’s Westchester Power 100, a list of the most influential people in the county and beyond. Among his many accomplishments, Carey most recently led the change to...
suffolkcountynews.net
Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season
The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Yardbarker
The Yankees And Mets Both Set NYC History
The entire city of New York has had a reason to be excited this MLB season. After some big offseason moves, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets looked like legitimate postseason contenders. Regardless of if you’re a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, it’s a fun...
Niche: Great Neck Public Schools ranked as best district in state, third best nationally
The same study also ranked Great Neck as the third-best school district in the country.
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game
The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown
A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
NBC New York
Long Island Principal Whose Mysterious Leave Prompted Student Walkout to Return
A Long Island high school principal whose mysterious leave sparked a student protest on the first day of school -- and incited community uproar -- will return to his position next week, the school district says, though it's still not clear what sparked his absence in the first place. Longtime...
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Commercial Observer
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
Car flips over on Rumsey Road in Yonkers
A viewer told News 12 that the driver was trying to get on the Sawmill Parkway or the Cross-Country Parkway by Exit 1. The vehicle slipped off the parkway and overturned.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
