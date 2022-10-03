Read full article on original website
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Savannah Bananas coming to West Sacramento in summer 2023
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The “World Famous Baseball Circus” is coming to Sutter Health Park. The exhibition baseball team is bringing their “Banana Ball World Tour” to the River Cats’ home venue in West Sacramento on July 29, 2023, according to a press release. The tour will include 32 cities in addition to their […]
KCRA.com
Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days
More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
Josephine the armadillo escapes from Sacramento Zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo said a six-banded armadillo named Josephine escaped from the zoo’s Interpretive Center on Thursday morning. Despite a search of the zoo, the perimeter and the nearby park, she has yet to be found. Josephine is part of the zoo’s education program, and she is “accustomed to being around […]
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
Destination California: Happy Daze RV, Ghiradelli, Granite Bay
On this special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott travel to San Francisco to try the best chocolate by Ghiradelli, visit Twin Rocks Winery over in Granite Bay, and take a rest over Hotel Sutter in Sutter Creek, all with the help of Happy Daze RV to help them get there.
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to protect residents
The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to …. The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Aftershock Music Festival returns to...
