CALM hosts preview of AutumnNights Light Show
The California Living Museum offered a preview Wednesday of its AutumnNights Light Show, a family-friendly, Halloween-themed light show that's scheduled to run at the local zoo until Oct. 30. From 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday, CALM guests are invited to ride the Candy Corn Express Train through...
Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks
Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a teen who was reported missing. Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell was last seen Tuesday in the 2900 block of Maywood Drive. He's considered at-risk because he has no history of running away.
Local market picks up for new, existing homes
The single-family home market in Bakersfield regained lost ground in August, swinging from small declines in median prices one month prior to gains in the low single digits for new and existing houses, according to a report released Saturday. Growth in sales volume, too, reversed earlier signs of slowing during...
