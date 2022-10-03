Read full article on original website
SacTown Bites
SacTown Bites is a locally owned food tour company based in Sacramento offering walking tours and half day excursions that showcase the bounty of our region. Spend a few hours discovering hidden gems, experience old favorites in a new way and connect to the Sacramento Valley through food. Customizable private and corporate tours available.
Roseville Galleria Night Market
Enjoy an evening of family fun on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville! Placer County’s premier Night Market event is the place to be on Saturday, October 8th from 6 PM-9 PM. Event activations include:. • Pumpkin Patch from Raley’s and Raley’s ONE Market available for purchase...
CYT Sacramento
Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
Destination California: Happy Daze RV, Ghiradelli, Granite Bay
On this special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott travel to San Francisco to try the best chocolate by Ghiradelli, visit Twin Rocks Winery over in Granite Bay, and take a rest over Hotel Sutter in Sutter Creek, all with the help of Happy Daze RV to help them get there.
Sacramento Greek Festival
The 59th Annual Sacramento Greek Festival makes a complete comeback with a three-day event, Greek Dance performances and a new signature cocktail! A treasured local tradition, the Greek Fest celebrates the delicious food, wine and vibrant culture of Greece. For the menu and more details please visit sacramentogreekfestival.com.
Handblown Glass Pumpkin Patch
Handblown Glass Pumpkin Patch featuring over 4000+ handblown glass pumpkins, acorns, apples and more – all made by 11 local artisans! Curated by 2BGlass and hosted by Folsom Parks & Recreation. Instagram @2bglass. Date of Event: Oct 8-9th Time of Event: 10-5pm 48 Natoma Street, Folsom. FREE Admission &...
Neil Nayyar
Enter your zip code at KidsMusicDay.org to find participating locations near you. The 7th Annual Kids Music Day is happening Friday October 7th. Over 1,000 music schools and stores in a dozen countries will celebrate Kids Music Day by holding a special event or promotion between October 1st and October 9th. This years Kids Music Day spokesperson is teen musical prodigy and author Neil Nayyar from Elk Grove California. Kids Music Day is one of many programs presented by Keep Music Alive to inspire more kids to start their own musical journey. Their mission is to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Please enter your zip code at www.KidsMusicDay.org to find participating locations near you.
Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to protect residents
The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to …. The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Aftershock Music Festival returns to...
SchoolsFirst Financial Corner
Whether you’re just getting started saving for your children’s education or you’re looking to go back to school yourself – paying for education can be daunting these days. Tammura Beaver, Fruitridge Branch Manager from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares some tips to make saving for education – in its many forms – a little easier to digest.
Stage Nine
Event Coincides with Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration. Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, is proud to welcome three special guests – former Disney Imagineer Peggie Fariss, Disney archivist Kevin M. Kern, and Disney marketing veteran, book author, and historian Tim O’Day – on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fun-filled in-store celebration coincides with the start of National Book Month and National Archives Month, and is timed to coincide with the fabulous Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration that is now underway in Florida.
